The stock of IT major Tata Consultancy Services is all set to turn ex-dividend today. The company had announced an interim dividend of Rs 12 per share on Re 1 each for Q1FY27. At the current stock price, the company’s dividend yield stands at 5%.

So, in case you wish to receive the dividend payout, here are all the details you need to know

TCS: Dividend record and payment date

TCS has scheduled the record date of Wednesday, July 15, to determine the shareholders eligible for its Rs 12 per share dividend payout. This means an investor needs to appear in the company’s record books on or before the aforementioned date to be eligible for the dividend payout.

Beneficiaries shall receive the payment on Friday, July 31, the company said in its regulatory filing.

“The interim dividend shall be paid on Friday, July 31, 2026, to the equity shareholders of the Company, whose names appear on the Register of Members or in the records of the Depositories as beneficial owners of the shares as on Wednesday, July 15, 2026, which is the Record Date fixed for the purpose,” the company said in its statement.

TCS: Q1FY27 financial performance

For the June quarter, TCS posted a rise of 5% in its consolidated net profit at Rs 13,349 crore from Rs 12,818 crore reported in the year-ago period. However, on a QoQ basis, its profit shrank around 3% from Rs 13,784 crore reported in the trailing quarter.

The IT giant’s consolidated revenue from operations for Q1FY27 stood at Rs 72,275 crore, advancing 14% YoY from Rs 63,437 crore reported in the same quarter last year. On a sequential basis too, its topline increased 2% from Rs 70,698 crore reported in Q1FY26.

TCS share price

On Tuesday, the share price of TCS ended the trade at Rs 2,200.60, up nearly 1% from its previous close. Over the past one month, the company’s stock has been trading flat, while over the past six months it has declined by more than 32%.