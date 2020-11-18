Random Covid-19 tests for Delhi-Noida commuters now: All you need to know

Gautam Buddh Nagar has recorded 20,566 cases of COVID-19 including 73 deaths, with 1,236 active cases, according to official data on Tuesday.

By:November 18, 2020 10:50 AM
delhi noida border covid 19Image for representational purposes only

People coming from Delhi to Noida will be randomly tested for COVID-19 from tomorrow, the administration of Gautam Buddh Nagar in Uttar Pradesh said. The decision for random sampling came during an online meeting of senior administration and health department officials with District Magistrate Suhas LY on Tuesday amid a spike in COVID-19 cases in Delhi.

There will be no restriction on the free movement of people between Noida and Delhi, Mr Suhas said.

“In view of the rising cases of coronavirus in Delhi, the district magistrate has directed officials to form teams that would be deployed at Noida-Delhi borders at DND and Chilla to randomly check people coming from the national capital for the infection,” he said.

The district magistrate said the recent rise in cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar because of which the strategy to fight the pandemic is being “retuned”.

“This rise has been due to cross-border infection from areas like Delhi and others. So, a random sampling of such people will be done and all institutions (here) will be issued advisory to look out for symptomatic people, track them early and provide them with whatever treatment is required,” he said.

Also read: Used cars market gaining during COVID-19 pandemic: Prime reasons besides lower prices

He said there was an increased cross-border movement of people during the recent days of festivals, hence the coming few days are going to be “crucial” and the health department has also been directed to make adequate preparations in hospitals.

He also appealed to the people to follow all COVID-19 protocols like wearing masks or covers, practicing social distancing in public places and avoiding casual approach against the infection.

The random sampling will be done by a rapid antigen-based test, the DM said.

Gautam Buddh Nagar has recorded 20,566 cases of COVID-19 including 73 deaths, with 1,236 active cases, according to official data on Tuesday.

However, Delhi has recorded over one lakh new coronavirus cases and around 1,200 deaths between November 1 and November 16 while nearly 94,000 patients recovered during the same period, according to official data.

The national capital has witnessed a sudden spike in COVID-19 cases since October 28 when the daily rise breached the 5,000-mark for the first time and it crossed the 8,000-mark on November 11.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Hyundai faces class-action lawsuit over Kona EV battery fires

Hyundai faces class-action lawsuit over Kona EV battery fires

Triumph Tiger 850 Sport unveiled: BMW F 750 GS rivalling tourer's India launch next year

Triumph Tiger 850 Sport unveiled: BMW F 750 GS rivalling tourer's India launch next year

Buy a Mahindra Marazzo this November and get up to Rs 41,000 off: Here's how!

Buy a Mahindra Marazzo this November and get up to Rs 41,000 off: Here's how!

Evoke all-electric motorcycle spotted in India: 130 kmph top speed, 200 km range & more!

Evoke all-electric motorcycle spotted in India: 130 kmph top speed, 200 km range & more!

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga crosses 5.5 lakh sales in two years: Here's why this MPV is so successful

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga crosses 5.5 lakh sales in two years: Here's why this MPV is so successful

Exclusive: Odysse Evoqis electric sportsbike specs, range, on-road price revealed

Exclusive: Odysse Evoqis electric sportsbike specs, range, on-road price revealed

Pure EV launches Etrance Neo high-speed electric scooter: Price, range, top speed & more!

Pure EV launches Etrance Neo high-speed electric scooter: Price, range, top speed & more!

Car buyers opting for more Tata petrol cars than diesel: Here's why!

Car buyers opting for more Tata petrol cars than diesel: Here's why!

MV Agusta Superveloce 75 Anniversario limited edition unveiled: All 75 units sold out in just 75 hours!

MV Agusta Superveloce 75 Anniversario limited edition unveiled: All 75 units sold out in just 75 hours!

Hyundai AX1 micro-SUV spied: India launch likely for this Maruti Suzuki Ignis rival

Hyundai AX1 micro-SUV spied: India launch likely for this Maruti Suzuki Ignis rival

2020 MotoGP: Joan Mir sixth rider to win premier class for Suzuki since Barry Sheene in 1976

2020 MotoGP: Joan Mir sixth rider to win premier class for Suzuki since Barry Sheene in 1976

BMW Definition CE 04 electric scooter unveiled: Futuristic design, massive 10-inch display & a lot more!

BMW Definition CE 04 electric scooter unveiled: Futuristic design, massive 10-inch display & a lot more!

CNG passenger cars in India and why Tata, Renault, Mahindra should adopt the technology quickly

CNG passenger cars in India and why Tata, Renault, Mahindra should adopt the technology quickly

Adventum Coupe in pictures: Range Rover as a coachbuilt two-door coupe with a supercharged V8

Adventum Coupe in pictures: Range Rover as a coachbuilt two-door coupe with a supercharged V8

Lamborghini Huracan STO teased: V10 sportscar reveal on November 18

Lamborghini Huracan STO teased: V10 sportscar reveal on November 18

Ferrari SF90 Spider revealed: 1000hp Plug-in Hybrid hypercar goes topless

Ferrari SF90 Spider revealed: 1000hp Plug-in Hybrid hypercar goes topless

Hyundai i20 video review: Price, specs, features

Hyundai i20 video review: Price, specs, features

Triumph Tiger 850 Sport to debut tomorrow: Most affordable Tiger to rival BMW F 750 GS

Triumph Tiger 850 Sport to debut tomorrow: Most affordable Tiger to rival BMW F 750 GS

Maruti Suzuki online dealerships record over 2 lakh cars' sales since April 2019

Maruti Suzuki online dealerships record over 2 lakh cars' sales since April 2019

Renault teases subcompact SUV: Nissan Magnite sibling likely to be called Kiger

Renault teases subcompact SUV: Nissan Magnite sibling likely to be called Kiger