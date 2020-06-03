Park+ introduces QR-based contactless parking solution as India prepares for ‘Unlock’ phase

Founded in September 2019, Park+ is a smart parking solutions brand. It allows users to locate parking, book slots & pay digitally. The startup says its systems are installed across 300+ sites with 3 lakh cars using its services.

By:Updated: June 3, 2020 5:12:04 PM
Image for representational purpose only

Park+, a smart parking solutions start-up, today introduced a tech-driven social distancing solution for parking at malls. The launch comes in time as India prepares for the ‘unlock’ phase – a sequential relaxation of the nationwide lockdown – starting 8 June. Park+ says that the newly-launched smart solution is aimed at preparing malls for a post-COVID-lockdown world that will require reliable safety and hygiene measures. Park+ contactless parking solution for malls will work in the interest of social distancing, providing digital payment methods. Customers will be able to enter their car number, link their wallet, and pay anytime during their stay at the mall. Subsequently, customers will be able to validate their payment through the app.

The extended lockdown, that commenced in March 2020, has led malls to incur a significant loss of revenue over the past 2 months. While malls have been permitted to reopen under the latest government directives, negative sentiment is foreseeable among previously regular mall-goers in the absence of safety assurance and fear of community spread, Amit Lakhotia, Founder & CEO, Park+, said.

Also read: How car rental could be your new safety move against COVID-19 after lockdown

Considering all the aspects of safety and hygiene within malls, Park+ services will help malls enforce social distancing practices, manage customer expectations, and comply with government regulations, he added.

The Park+ app, the mall personnel will be able to check-in and check-out customers while tracking and recording their temperatures to manage footfalls and comply with government safety guidelines. Customers will be able to scan a unique QR code, using any standard QR code scanning app, and register before entering a store, enabling real-time updates of the number of customers in every store. With stores delineated as ‘red’ or ‘green’ based on customer count, customers will be able to book shopping slots as well.

