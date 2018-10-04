Big new change: Apply for driving license at post offices: Here’s how

Post Offices to soon provide services relating to online driving licence applicationsUttar Pradesh Transport Department plans to get post offices on board for proving online driving licence related services to streamline the process further by assisting applicants and eliminating middlemen, according to a TNN report. UP transport commissioner P Guruprasad told TOI that the department has sent a proposal on the matter to the state government. Under this proposal, the transport department has suggested that post offices have separate counters for online driving licence applications.

The services at the post office would include payment of application fee. The transport department is now awaiting a go-ahead from the state government, following which it will sign a formal agreement with India Post.

Post office counters would handle all online lincence application services, along with which users can also place renewal requests, change of address, etc. The TNN report added that fee for these services has not been settled upon yet. To begin with, two counters have been planned for the General Post Office in Hazratganj, Lucknow. The facility will eventually be extended to other districts and cities after approval.

Online application for driving licence has seen a tremendous hike over the months. Nearly 90% of people applied for the driving licences online, Delhi's Transport Department has confirmed, with a similar situation in other states like Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Haryana, and Maharashtra.

Various data show that overall over 60% of applications of new driving licenses have become online. Currently, citizens from 27 Indian states can apply for DLs online.

In related news, all Regional Transport Offices (RTO) in Delhi are now online on the Internet starting 1st October. This will enable processes like applying for a driving license, learners license and even vehicle's registration certificate (RC) to also go online.

The Central Government has built a centralised software to make the whole online driving licence application process simpler.

Source: TNN