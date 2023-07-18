New Range Rover Velar bookings open, deliveries begin in September

New Range Rover Velar bookings are open, and the SUV will be available in a single variant with two engine options.

Bookings for the new Range Rover Velar have commenced in India. The new Range Rover Velar is available in Dynamic HSE with two powertrain options, a 2.0-litre petrol and a 2.0-litre diesel engine. Deliveries of the new Velar will begin in September 2023.

The new Velar features a new front grille alongside new Pixel LED headlights with DRLs. The exterior finish gets two new colour options: Metallic Varesine Blue and Premium Metallic Zadar Grey.

New Range Rover Velar exterior and interior

Inside, the Velar is available in two new leather colourways – Caraway and Deep Garnet. Adding to the details are new moonlight chrome on the steering wheel, centre console surrounds and air vents. The interior also gets tactile shadow grey ash wood veneer trim finishers.

The new Range Rover Velar gets an 11.4-inch curved next-generation Pivi Pro infotainment system with wireless smartphone connectivity, while the phone itself can be charged via a fast-charging wireless charger.

New Range Rover Velar engine specifications

As mentioned earlier, the Velar is available with a 2.0-litre petrol engine that makes 247bhp and 365Nm of torque, or a 2.0-litre diesel engine that produces 201bhp and 420Nm of torque. The Velar also gets a terrain response system with Eco, Comfort, Grass-Gravel-Snow, Mud-Ruts, Sand, Dynamic and Automatic modes.