New Mahindra Thar 5-door advantages. Here are the top 5 reasons the Mahindra Thar 5-door is better than the 3-door version, which can bridge the gap between affordability and space.

The recently-spied Mahindra Thar 5-door version suggests that Mahindra is not far away from launching the SUV in India, placed above the current Thar 3-door version. While some don’t like the idea of it, others welcome the larger Thar owing to its practicality, so here are 5 reasons the 5-door Mahindra Thar is better than the 3-door version.

More doors, more people

While the current Mahindra Thar can accommodate 4 occupants comfortably, the larger 5-door Mahindra Thar will be able to carry 5, if not even 7 occupants like the older model, something Mahindra is known for. Being able to accommodate more people means that the Thar need not be a customer’s second or third vehicle, making it a practical SUV.

Fifth door means a boot

One of the biggest drawbacks of the current-gen Thar is the lack of boot space, restricting the vehicle to two people with luggage or four people with no luggage. With the launch of the 5-door Mahindra Thar, the vehicle will be able to carry at least five with enough luggage room, again, making it a more practical vehicle that can be used for long getaways.

Better handling

A short-wheelbase vehicle is great for off-roading, however, no matter how much off-roading one does, one will need to use the vehicle on the tarmac, at least 20 per cent of the time. In this sense, the five-door Thar will make the ride better in terms of soaking up potholes and better stability on highways, owing to its longer wheelbase and added weight.

Proven engine and gearbox combination

The upcoming five-door Mahindra Thar will use the same engine and gearbox setup as the 3-door Thar. Engine options will include a 2.2-litre diesel engine capable of 130 bhp and 2.0-litre petrol that develops 150 bhp. The engines will get a choice of manual and automatic gearbox options, similar to the current 3-door Mahindra Thar.

More affordable than the Scorpio-N

The Mahindra Thar and the new Scorpio-N are the only two 4X4 vehicles sold by Mahindra at the moment, as Bolero 4X4 has been discontinued and so has the option with the new Scorpio Classic. Taking this into consideration, the 3-door Thar is affordable, but lacks space, while the Scorpio-N offers better space but is priced at a premium. This leaves a wide gap that the new 5-door Thar can fill up, offering the best of both worlds.