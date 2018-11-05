New Mahindra 7-seater SUV to be called Alturas G4 and not XUV700: Mahindra Rexton’s new flagship SUV

Mahindra Y400 codenamed SUV will be called as the new Mahindra Alturas G4 SUVs and will make its India launch in the last week of November 2018. The new 7-Seater Mahindra Alturas G4 is based on the new SsangYong Rexton G4 SUV but comes to India with Mahindra badging and a new design when compared to the global Rexton. The SUV was first showcased at the Auto Expo 2018 and is the second big launch by the company after Mahindra Marazzo. The new Alturas G4 is also Mahindra's new flagship model and the company's first big bet on the premium SUV space.

Mahindra for the first time has broken its own tradition of not naming its vehicle ending with the letter 'O' and 'Altura' mean altitude or height in the British English language. However, Mahindra is yet to reveal its intent behind naming it Alturas G4. Mahindra had filed for the trademark for this name on 21st October 2018. We can now confirm that Mahindra will not call its new SUV as Mahindra XUV700 as rumoured earlier multiple times.

Mahindra Alturas G4 Trademark

The Mahindra Alturas G4 is based on the new SsangYong Rexton SUV but will wear a Mahindra badge along with design in-line with other Mahindra SUVs. It hosts a new front grille that is inspired by SUVs like Mahindra XUV500 and gets other changes to its exterior design. The new Alturas G4 is based on the new 'Quad Frame' construction and claims higher levels of refinement. The new construction blocks most of the noise from the road surface and engine. Over 81% of the body of this new Mahindra SUV is made up of high-strengthen steel which means higher levels of safety and more stability.

Mahindra Alturas G4 SUV dimensions: Mahindra Alturas G4 SUV is 4850 mm in length, 1960 mm wide and stands tall at 1825 mm. It has a ground clearance of 224 mm. Mahindra Alturas G4 SUV will be powered by a new 2.2L diesel with 181 hp of power and 420Nm of torque @1,600~2,600 rpm. The engine will be mated to a 7-speed AT. The SUV will also be offered with 4WD variant.

Expect the interiors of Mahindra Alturas G4 SUV to be very premium with dashboard finished in high-quality plastic and wood. Large screen infotainment system with the support of Apple Car Play and Android Auto. We expect Mahindra to be very aggressive with the pricing of the Alturas SUV and it might have a starting price of Rs 20.89 lakh (Ex-Showroom). It will challenge the likes of Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour and Isuzu MU-X.