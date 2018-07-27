New Lamborghini Aventador SVJ: Fastest production car laps Nurburgring in under 6.45 seconds

The new Lamborghini Aventador SVJ is yet to be introduced later this year, but before that happens, the Italian car manufacturer has had a chance to show off the car's capabilities. The new Aventador SVJ is now the fastest production car to around the Nurburgring race track, clocking in a lap time of 6:44:97 minutes. The camouflaged Aventador SVJ with official Lamborghini driver Marco Mapelli behind the wheel took the lap-time challenge at the 20.6 km race track, with support from Lamborghini Research and Development team and tyre support from Pirelli.

Fitted with cameras inside and out and full telemetry, under the formal scrutiny of Remak personnel who managed time and GPS certification using VBOX-Racelogic instrumentation, the lap attempt of the Aventador SVJ was performed during an exclusive session on the Nürburgring Nordschleife.

Lamborghini Aventador SVJ is said to have been updated with higher power output, and lightweight materials that contribute to the best weight-to-power ratio of only 1,98 kg/hp. It features Lamborghini’s patented ALA 2.0 active aerodynamics system with aero vectoring for enhanced handling and downforce.

Lamborghini says that the Aventador SVJ has been entirely re-engineered to enhance its four-wheel-drive system, rear-wheel steering and ESC. The steering has been retuned and is significantly stiffer than the Aventador LP 750-4 SV. The Aventador SVJ features a new set of specifically-developed Pirelli P Zero Corsa tyres as standard. For the lap-time attempt, the SVJ was mounted with optional Pirelli P Zero Trofeo R tyres.

In 2015, the Lamborghini Aventador LP 750-4 SV delivered a sub-seven minute lap time, and in 2016, the Huracán Performante took the Nürburgring Nordschleife production car record, with a lap time of 6:52.01, which it held until September 2017.

“The Aventador SVJ takes the Jota suffix, following the Lamborghini tradition for denoting a car’s track-focused talent. This new car is the convergence of Lamborghini technologies to produce a super sports car that transcends current performance benchmarks,” says Automobili Lamborghini Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Stefano Domenicali.

“Its tenure as the Nürburgring lap time record holder, even before its unveiling during the Monterey Car Week in California in August, endorses Lamborghini’s competence in applying superlative design engineering and ground-breaking technologies. The SVJ is a super sports car at the zenith of performance, while also ensuring unrivalled driving pleasure.”

“This is another demonstration of the exceptional skills and teamwork by the dedicated personnel within Automobili Lamborghini: from the R&D team, as well as from our test drivers and, of course, partners such as Pirelli,” adds Chief Technical Officer, Maurizio Reggiani.