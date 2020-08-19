MS Dhoni brings home Knight Rider’s Kitt: Buys classic muscle car Pontiac Firebird Trans Am

It is known well that Dhoni is a big motoring enthusiast with a giant collection of cars and motorcycles. And now, this list has been extended with the addition of a classic American muscle car - a Pontiac Firebird Trans Am.

By:Updated: Aug 19, 2020 1:30 PM

ms dhoni pontiac firebird trans am

MS Dhoni fans have been upset since the past few days as the man retired from all forms of international cricket this year on Independence Day. His achievements on the field have been etched in history books forever but frankly, we at Express Drives find his car collection mighty impressive. Reflecting his good taste in cars, Mahendra Singh Dhoni has now bought a Pontiac Firebird Trans Am. Those who don’t remember or don’t know – this car is particularly cool because of the hit television series Knight Rider (1982-86). The Trans Am played ‘Kitt’, a super-smart, talking car.

The cricket legend’s Trans Am is red with white racing stripes which looks gorgeous nonetheless but had it been black and Dhoni went in for a perm on his hair, we’d have our own Dhoni Hasselhof. Jokes apart, the Firebird Trans Am is a fantastic addition to his garage.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sakshi Singh Dhoni (@sakshisingh_r) on

Pontiac sold the Firebird range from 1967 to 2002 and by the looks of it, Dhoni’s could be a 70s’ Trans Am. The classic muscle car is powered by a 6.6-litre V8 engine that makes 365 bhp and is paired with a four-speed manual.

Dhoni is no stranger to fast cars as he owns a Porsche and a Ferrari too. He also seems to have a liking for big off-roaders and SUVs of which he owns a Jeep Grand Cherokee, Nissan Jonga Patrol, Audi Q7, Hummer H2 and a Mitsubishi Pajero SFX.

Then there are the motorcycles. Dhoni apparently owns more than 100 motorcycles which include Confederate Hellcat X132, Kawasaki Ninja H2, Kawasaki Ninja ZX-14R, Yamaha RD350 and a load more.

