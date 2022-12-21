MG’s Maze concept ideates next-gen mobile gaming: All details 

MG has explored the idea of next-generation mobile gaming using a virtual map that is projected onto the ground immediately in front of the car.

MG’s concept car named Maze has become the first cat to win the Red Dot of Play and Games for 2022. As per MG, Maze uses a combination of augmented reality and technology to deliver a new experience to users. Using this augmented reality, the user is allowed to rediscover their environment and gain a new perspective on what the world around them could look like both physically and digitally.

MG Maze: Augmented reality car

As per MG, the brand has explored the idea of next-generation mobile gaming using a virtual map that is projected onto the ground immediately in front of the car, and viewable through the large open panel at the front of the exterior. Fundamental to the core exploration experience, the map marks out landmarks in apparent 3D and indicates routes in a strikingly visual way. Here is a video shared by the brand for an accurate visual representation.

The concept is conceived around the user experience, rewarding users for their time spent with the vehicle and the MG brand to the extent that personalities and status of the ‘players’ are displayed on the side and front corners of the car in order to elevate their peer-to-peer credentials and to add friendly competition to the process.

According to MG, mobility isn’t just about the mundane A to B, and should not be a stressful or unpleasant experience. With congested transport, the idea of driving for fun is slowly disappearing, and the new generation of users want a fresh, engaging and relevant experience. Hence, MAZE’s transparent body helps the passengers to feel more appreciative of their surroundings, offering a new open perspective on the world around them.