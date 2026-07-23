Attention Delhiites! If you are travelling by Delhi Metro today, you may need to change your journey plans. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has temporarily closed 16 metro stations entry and exit from 7:30 AM due to security reasons.

The move comes as security has been tightened in central Delhi following the ongoing Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar. The restrictions are expected to affect commuters travelling to several busy parts of the city.

DMRC shared this update on its official X account. Commuters are advised to check the latest travel updates before starting their journey.

Service Update Below mentioned Metro stations will be closed from 07:30 AM till further instructions. However, Interchange facility shall remain available at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House and Central Secretariat. 1. Lok Kalyan Marg

2. Rajiv Chowk

3. Patel Chowk

4. Ramakrishna… — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) July 23, 2026

16 metro stations affected

As per the latest advisory issued by the DMRC, passenger entry and exit have been suspended at 16 metro stations.

These include Lok Kalyan Marg, Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk, Ramakrishna Ashram Marg, Barakhambha Road, Supreme Court, Seva Teerth, Janpath, Mandi House, Central Secretariat, ITO, Delhi Gate, Indraprastha, Khan Market, Jor Bagh, and Shivaji Stadium stations.

The restriction came into effect at 7:30 AM and will remain in place until further instructions are issued.

Interchange facility available at three metro stations

DMRC has shared that Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House and Central Secretariat will continue to offer interchange facilities. Commuters can switch between metro lines at these stations as part of their journey, but entry from outside and exit to the street remain suspended.

This means commuters already travelling on the Delhi Metro network can continue changing trains at these stations without any disruption.

Train services remain unaffected

The station closures do not mean metro services have been suspended. Trains are operating normally on all affected routes and will continue to pass through these stations.

However, commuters will not be able to board or exit trains at any of the closed stations. Those travelling to these areas should consider using nearby metro stations or other transport options.