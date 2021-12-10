MG to export Hector from its Gujarat plant: Expansion plans revealed

MG Motor India has commenced exports from its manufacturing facility in Halol, Gujarat. The MG Hector mid-size SUV will be the first car to be exported from India to Nepal.

By:Updated: Dec 10, 2021 12:14 PM

MG Motor India has today announced the commencement of exports from its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Halol, Gujarat. The British automotive marque will begin with exporting the MG Hector SUV to Nepal as the first step towards its expansion plan for other South Asian countries. MG made its India debut in the year 2019 with the launch of the MG Hector mid-size SUV in June that year. The MG Hector was marketed as India’s first Internet SUV and it became instantly popular in the country with more than 72,500 units of the SUV sold already. 

Watch Video | MG Hector Review: 

Speaking on the commencement of exports, Rajeev Chaba, President, and Managing Director, MG Motor India, said, “MG Motor India is constantly progressing its operations, expanding the market reach, stakeholder base, and adding new customers and partners to the MG family. Taking this spirit forward, MG is geared up to expand its footprint across the other South Asian countries starting with Nepal. Hector has played a vital role in establishing our prowess in an Auto industry as dynamic and aggressive as the Indian Auto space, and we are looking forward to driving interest in Nepal with the launch of MG Hector.”

According to MG, with expanding horizons, gender diversity and women empowerment remain crucial tenets in the company’s core philosophy. While 37 per cent of MG’s workforce currently comprises women, it aims to reach 50 per cent in the near future. Moreover, MG’s Nepal-based dealer partner, Paramount Motors Pvt. Ltd., is also said to be aligned to support the gender diversity mission. They will support various initiatives around raising awareness and the dealer partner will work in areas of community development and other social responsibilities under the MG SEWA initiative.

The MG Hector is locally manufactured at the company’s Halol facility in Gujarat. It is offered with a 1.5-litre turbo petrol hybrid/non-hybrid engine and a 2.0-litre diesel mill. Both the engines come mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. However, the petrol motor is offered with a 6-speed DCT and a CVT too. The MG Hector is currently priced in India between Rs 13.49 lakh – Rs 19.35 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. In other news, MG is working on a new electric car for India that will be launched in the price range of Rs 10 lakh – Rs 15 lakh by the end of the next fiscal. 

