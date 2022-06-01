MG Motor India sales in May 2022. MG sold 4,008 units in May 2022, registering a growth of 99.6 per cent over April 2022, and 294.5 per cent growth over May 2021.

British carmaker Morris Garages, better known as MG Motor, said its India subsidiary, MG Motor India, has released its sales figures for May 2022. MG Motor India sold 4,008 units in May 2022, registering a strong growth of 99.6 per cent compared to April 2022, and 294.5 per cent growth compared to May 2021.

MG Motor India sold 2,008 units in April 2022 and 1,016 units in May 2021.

MG Motor says that the increase in sales is owing to the improvement in chip availability, however, the production remains impacted due to the global COVID-19 lockdown.

MG is eyeing the electric vehicle market as well. The carmaker currently offers the ZS EV in India, a premium offering priced at Rs 21.99 lakh onwards (ex-showroom) for the Excite variant that will be available this July onwards.

The carmaker is also looking at launching a mass-market electric SUV priced ~Rs 15 lakh that will take on the segment leader, the Tata Nexon and the upcoming Mahindra XUV300 electric.

MG Motor India reached its 1 lakh sales milestone in May, having been in India for three years. The carmaker is also looking at having a 50 per cent women workforce across various departments, including the shop floor by 2023.