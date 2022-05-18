Mercedes-Benz G-Class Electric to get Sila’s high silicon anode chemistry in batteries

The upcoming Mercedes-Benz G-Class Electric SUV will get Sila’s high silicon anode chemistry in batteries. This is claimed to help in increasing the range of its EVs by a significant margin.

German luxury car manufacturer, Mercedes-Benz, has announced that it will work with Sila, a next-generation battery materials company, to incorporate Sila’s silicon anode chemistry in batteries for its EVs. The company says that they will be optionally available for the first time in the upcoming electric Mercedes-Benz G-Class electric SUV that is expected to make its global debut by 2025.

According to Mercedes-Benz, the high-silicon anode material will increase the energy density of batteries without compromising safety or other performance parameters. Moreover, compared to today’s commercially available cells, Sila’s technology is said to enable a 20-40 per cent increase in energy density reaching more than 800 Wh/l at the cell level. It will help in storing more energy within the same space, thus increasing the range of its future electric vehicles by a significant amount.

Mercedes-Benz invested in Sila in 2019 as part of the company’s research and development of advanced batteries for the automaker’s future electric vehicles. The advanced silicon anode materials are said to be manufactured using 100 per cent renewable energy in Sila’s new Washington state facility. It will make Mercedes-Benz the factory’s first publicly announced automotive customer.

Markus Schäfer, Member of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz Group AG, said, “We’re glad that in Sila we have a leading partner who will help us power our future generation of electric luxury vehicles with their highly innovative anode technology. Delivering such a high energy density is a true game-changer and allows us to think in completely new directions when developing future electric cars. Our partnership with Sila is another essential step on our way to build the most desirable electric luxury cars.”

