New Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara vs Hyundai Creta comparison. We compare the 2022 Grand Vitara and the Creta in terms of pricing, design, dimensions, features, engine specifications, and safety.

The mid-size SUV market in India is an intense segment with vehicles from manufacturers such as Hyundai, Kia, Nissan, Skoda, Volkswagen, and Toyota, however, the most popular mid-size SUV in India is the Hyundai Creta, which has enjoyed being at the top of the sales charts for many years. Now, however, there is competition.

Maruti Suzuki has entered this segment with the newly unveiled Grand Vitara – a name revived from the past – which will be launched in India in September. With the new introduction, Maruti Suzuki is looking at eyeing a big chunk of sales in this segment, but how does the new Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara compare itself to the king of the segment, the Hyundai Creta?

We compare the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara against the Hyundai Creta in terms of dimensions, features, engine specs, safety, and more.

2022 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara vs Hyundai Creta pricing

Maruti Suzuki has not revealed pricing for the new Grand Vitara, however, as per leaked pricing on its website, we can expect the SUV to be ~Rs 9.5 lakh onwards (ex-showroom). The carmaker will announce the official pricing in September, just ahead of the festive season. Bookings for the 2022 Grand Vitara are open at Rs 11,000.

The Hyundai Creta is priced between Rs 10.44 lakh and Rs 18.18 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. The base variant of the Grand Vitara undercuts the Creta by almost Rs 1 lakh. Expect Maruti Suzuki to keep the pricing as competitive as possible, because the Grand Vitara is an important product for the carmaker.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara vs Hyundai Creta design and dimensions

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara portrays a butch SUV stance with a straight grille, squared wheel arches, plastic body claddings, and sleek headlights. Overall, the Vitara is sporty but manages to retain its SUV design well. Although the new Grand Vitara is based on the same platform and is the same vehicle as the newly-unveiled Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, they do have their similarities and differences.

The Hyundai Creta is all about sleek lines and sportiness. It features a large front grille with headlights placed in the lower half of the front end while managing to portray a modern SUV silhouette.

Dimensions Grand Vitara Hyundai Creta Length 4,345 mm 4,300 mm Width 1,795 mm 1,790 mm Height 1,645 mm 1,635 mm Wheelbase 2,600 mm 2,610 mm Fuel capacity 45-litres 50-litres Ground Clearance 210 mm 190 mm

When looking at dimensions, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is longer, wider, and taller, meaning more interior room. The Hyundai Creta, however, has a longer wheelbase.

Grand Vitara vs Creta – Exterior and interior features

Both vehicles feature LED lighting all around, however, the Grand Vitara gets three marker lights up front, while the Creta gets a single LED strip. Both vehicles get plastic cladding on the exterior, and the Grand Vitara gets 17-inch wheels, while the Creta settles for 16-inch ones.

Inside, both vehicles get touchscreen infotainment systems, smartphone connectivity, connected car features, ventilated seats, height adjustable driver’s seat, digital instrument cluster, sunroof, push-button start, wireless charging, rear AC vents, automatic climate control, steering wheel mounted controls, cruise control, and more.

However, they do differ in the above-mentioned areas. The touchscreen infotainment system in the Grand Vitara is a 9.0-inch unit while the Creta comes with a larger, 10.3-inch unit. The Grand Vitara gets a 4 speaker music system while the Creta gets a premium Bose system. Also, the infotainment system is in-built into the dash for the Creta, while the Grand Vitara gets a floating unit. The differences may not be the deal-breaker for some, but in a competitive market such as India, it could mean all the difference.

New Grand Vitara vs Creta engine specifications

Both vehicles offer multiple engine choices. The new Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is offered with two petrol engines — a 1.5-litre mild hybrid and a 1.5-litre strong hybrid. The former is paired to either a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic with paddle shifters, while the latter is mated to an eCVT gearbox. Also, Maruti Suzuki claims a mileage of 27.97 kmpl, which is the highest for an SUV in India.

Grand Vitara Mild Hybrid Strong Hybrid Displacement 1.5-litre 1.5-litre Power 101 bhp 114 bhp Torque 136.8 Nm 122 Nm Gearbox MT/AT e-CVT

The Hyundai Creta is offered with three engine options — 1.5-litre petrol, a 1.5-litre diesel, and 1.4-litre turbo petrol. Gearbox choices include a manual, automatic, an iMT, and DCT.

Hyundai Creta Petrol NA Petrol Turbo Diesel Displacement 1.5-litre 1.4-litre 1.5-litre Power 113 bhp 138 bhp 113 bhp Torque 144 Nm 242 Nm 250 Nm Gearbox MT/CVT/iMT DCT MT/AT

On paper, the Hyundai Creta is more powerful in every segment, and the turbo petrol is in a class of its own. However, Maruti Suzuki has a trump card — the Grand Vitara is available with an All-Grip all-wheel-drive-system with different modes, making it the only SUV apart from the Hyryder in this segment. Maruti Suzuki claims that customer demands were strong for an AWD SUV, hence the decision.

Safety features on the 2022 Grand Vitara vs Hyundai Creta

In terms of safety, both vehicles are equipped with 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, vehicle stability control ESC, hill hold assist, ISOFIX child seat anchors, reverse camera and sensors, 3-point seatbelts, 360-degree camera (Grand Vitara), and more, making them as safe as possible compared to today’s standards.