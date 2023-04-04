The Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 has bagged two stars for adult occupant protection and zero for child occupant protection.

Maruti Suzuki India, the country’s largest carmaker with a 45 percent market share in the Indian automotive industry has yet again fared poorly in the latest round of Global NCAP test results for the extremely popular WagonR and Alto K10.

The Maruti Suzuki WagonR scored a single-star rating for adult occupant protection and zero for child occupant protection in the latest Global NCAP crash tests.

The Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 has bagged two stars for adult occupant protection and zero for child occupant protection.

According to the results, the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10’s structure is marked as stable although the protection for adult chest to head is termed marginal to good for frontal impact. The Alto K10 showed weak protection to the chest in the side impact.

Since the previous version of the Maruti Suzuki WagonR was tested by Global NCAP, Maruti Suzuki made improvements in the restraint systems but still managed to offer weak chest protection for the driver.

Maruti Suzuki Alto, WagonR child protection scores zero stars

Global NCAP states that both Maruti Suzuki Alto and WagonR scored zero for child protection. According to the government body, Maruti Suzuki India declined to nominate a Child Restraint System (CRS) for child passengers. Additionally, the lack of three-point belts in all seating positions and the lack of standard airbag disabling for a rear-facing CRS in the front seating resulted in a zero score for child protection in both.

In February 2023, Maruti Suzuki models contributed to 70 percent of the month’s top 10 selling cars list. From April 2022 to February 2023, a total of 1,70,559 units of the Alto and 1,95,035 WagonR were sold in the country, highlighting the popularity of both models.

Maruti Suzuki Alto, WagonR: Price and specs

. The Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 showed weak protection to the chest in the side impact.

The Maruti Suzuki Alto is priced between Rs 3.99 lakh to Rs 5.95 lakh ex-showroom, while the Maruti Suzuki WagonR retails between Rs 5.52 to 8.50 lakh. Both Maruti Suzuki Alto and WagonR are offered in CNG and automatic variants.