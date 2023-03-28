Mahindra XUV400 vs Mahindra XUV300 – Key differences

Besides the obvious difference between electric and petrol, the XUV400 and XUV300 have a lot going for them separately. Let us take a look at their key differences.

Mahindra has begun deliveries of the XUV400 electric SUV in India. Available at a starting price of Rs. 15.99 lakh, ex-showroom, the XUV400 is based on its ICE counterpart, the XUV300 compact SUV. Besides the obvious difference between electric and petrol, the XUV400 and XUV300 have a lot going for them separately. Let us take a look at their key differences and what is more practical to buy in 2023.

Mahindra XUV400 and XUV300: Price

Variant Charger Option Price (ex-showroom) XUV400 EC 3.3 kW Rs 15.99 lakh XUV400 EC 7.2 kW Rs 16.49 lakh XUV400 EL 7.2 kW Rs 18.99 lakh

The Mahindra XUV400 is priced between Rs 15.99 lakh and Rs. 18.99 lakh whereas the XUV300 is priced from Rs 8.41 lakh to Rs 14.07 lakh, ex-showroom, in the Indian market. This XUV400 takes on the likes of the Tata Nexon EV Prme, Nexon EV Max, MG ZS EV and the Hyundai Kona.

Mahindra XUV400 and XUV300: Dimensions and design

Measuring 4.2 metres, the XUV400 is longer than the XUV300 and it also gets a larger boot measuring 378 litres, 121 litres bigger than the XUV300. The XUV400 boasts of an X-patterned grille will copper accents including a copper-coloured twin peaks Mahindra logo. The headlamp unit is the same for both XUV300 and XUV400. The EV gets a reprofiled rear tailgate but the tail-light cluster is same as the XUV300.

Also Read Mahindra XUV400 vs Tata Nexon EV comparison: In Pictures

Mahindra XUV400 and XUV300: Interior

While the overall cabin layout looks the same, the Mahindra XUV300 follows a beige and black colour combination and the XUV400 has an all-balck interior theme. XUV400 continues the splash of copper in the cabin such as on the volume and AC controls, gear lever surrounds and air vents. The twin peaks logo on the XUV400 is also finished in copper.

Subtle blue accents are added on the seats of the XUV400 and missed from the XUV300.

Mahindra XUV400 and XUV300: Power

The XUV400 uses a 39.2kWh battery pack and is powered by a front-axle-mounted electric motor churning 150hp of peak power and 310Nm of peak torque. This combination makes the XUV400 more powerful than the XUV300. To be precise the XUV400 is 33hp more potent than the XUV300 diesel which produces 117hp, and 40hp more powerful than the 110hp, 1.2-litre XUV300 petrol.