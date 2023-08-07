Mahindra to launch 5 electric SUVs in India by 2026: Details

Mahindra is on track to launch 5 born electric SUVs in India by 2026. The company’s upcoming EV line-up will include the XUV.e8, XUV.e9, BE.05, BE Rall-E and BE.07.

Mahindra & Mahindra, one of India’s leading SUV manufacturers, unveiled its new EV brands (XUV and BE) in the United Kingdom last year. The company has now announced that it is on track to launch 5 born electric SUVs in India by 2026. These upcoming products will be based on Mahindra’s state-of-the-art INGLO EV platform.

Mahindra’s upcoming electric SUVs for India:

Mahindra XUV.e8

Launch timeline: December 2024

The Mahindra XUV.e8 is the first electric SUV in the company’s pipeline and will be launched by December 2024. It’s essentially the electrified version of the XUV700 and will feature an 80 kWh battery pack.

Mahindra XUV.e9

Launch timeline: April 2025

Next, we have the Mahindra XUV.e9 which is expected to make its market debut by April 2025. It will be a five-seater coupe SUV measuring 4,790 mm in length, 1,905 mm in width and 1,690 mm in height. It might share the powertrain with the XUV.e8.

Mahindra BE.05

Launch timeline: October 2025

Mahindra’s BE range will consist of three electric SUVs: BE.05, BE.07 and BE.09. The Mahindra BE.05 is said to be launched in India by October 2025. It will be a coupe electric sport utility vehicle with a striking design language.

Mahindra BE Rall-E

Launch timeline: October 2025

The Mahindra BE Rall-E will be a more off-road-focused version of the BE.05 electric SUV. It was showcased at the Mahindra EV Fashion Festival in Hyderabad. This electric SUV is expected to be launched by October 2025.

Mahindra BE.07

Launch timeline: October 2026

Finally, we have the Mahindra BE.07 which, unlike the BE.05, will be a traditional SUV with a boxy design language. It will measure 4,565 mm in length, 1,900 mm in width, 1,660 mm in height and have a 2,775 mm wheelbase. The BE.07 will be launched by October 2026. Mahindra hasn’t yet revealed the launch timeline for the flagship BE.09 coupe SUV.

