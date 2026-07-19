In an update for Overseas Citizens of India applying for an OCI card from India, it’s important to note that the requirements have changed. A previously mandatory document is no longer necessary for the application.

What Has Changed?

The key change affects the document requirements for all OCI applications submitted in India.

A copy of any long-duration visa (other than an E-3 visa) with a minimum of 3 months’ validity as on the date of application is now required.

The good news: a copy of the Registration Certificate or Residency Permit (RC/RP) is no longer required. This document was previously mandatory but has now been removed from the checklist.

Mandatory Documents to Keep Ready

Before you begin your application, ensure you have the following documents in order:

A valid passport with a minimum of 6 months validity as on the date of application submission; a valid visa with a minimum of 3 months validity as on the date of application; two proofs of Indian origin; and an address proof.

The date of application will be considered as the date on which the application is physically submitted at the concerned FRRO office and not the date of online submission.

How to Apply — Step by Step

The application process is straightforward and begins online:

Step 1: Visit the government website of OCIservices and register on the portal.

Step 2: Log in, select “Online Registration,” and apply under the applicable category.

Step 3: Fill in the required details and upload your photograph, signature, and required documents.

Step 4: Submit the application and use the generated reference number to seek an appointment at the concerned FRRO office.

Step 5: Visit the FRRO on the appointment date with the original documents for verification.

Step 6: After verification, a payment link will be generated. Once payment is made, the application will be officially acknowledged.

Step 7: After the application is processed and granted, the e-OCI Card can be downloaded directly from the portal.

ALSO READ 11 OCI Card Rule Changes: What every overseas Citizen of India needs to know in 2026

e-OCI Card

One important thing to note: no physical OCI booklet will be issued. The e-OCI Card is the only format available.

For the benefit of more than 50 lakh OCI holders, India launched the e-OCI Card in New Delhi on June 30. Earlier, the Fast Track Immigration – Trusted Traveller Programme (FTI-TTP) launched by the Government of India had completely changed the immigration clearance process for the OCI cardholders.

Existing cardholders can also obtain their e-OCI Card digitally in most cases without needing a fresh application or physical verification.

Under the new arrangement, individuals no longer need to re-issue the OCI booklet when receiving a new passport after turning 20. The cardholder’s registration number will also become unique after this age.

How to Download Your e-OCI Card

Existing OCI cardholders can download their e-OCI Card through the OCI Services Portal by logging in with their registered credentials. The process is straightforward. Here is how it works:

Step 1: Log in to the OCI Services Portal using your registered User ID and Password.

Step 2: Select the e-OCI tab available on the dashboard.

Step 3: Your OCI details will be displayed. Click ‘Generate e-OCI Card’ to generate the card.

Step 4: Once generated, download and save the e-OCI Card for future reference.

Step 5: The downloaded e-OCI Card may be presented in digital form at Immigration Check Posts and to airlines whenever required.

A few things to keep in mind

You only need to log in using the email address linked to your OCI record and submit a request to generate the card. If you no longer have access to your registered email address, you can update it through the Email ID Updation facility under OCI Miscellaneous Services on the OCI Portal.

The Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) Scheme allows registration for Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs) who were Indian citizens or eligible for citizenship on January 26, 1950. It is important to note that OCI does not equate to dual citizenship and does not grant political rights, specifically excluding those under Article 16 of the Indian Constitution.

Disclaimer: This article is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute legal or immigration advice. OCI card application requirements, document checklists, and visa validity conditions cited are based on official government notifications available at the time of writing and are subject to change without notice. Applicants are strongly advised to verify the latest requirements on the official OCI Services Portal and consult the concerned FRRO office or a qualified immigration professional before submitting their application.