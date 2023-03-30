scorecardresearch

Mahindra Thar to get a new entry-level variant to rival Maruti Jimny 

The new entry-level variant of the Thar is expected to be called AX AC and might be stripped down of some features to keep the price in check.

Written by Arushi Rawat
The new entry-level Mahindra Thar will be offered with the 2.2-litre diesel and 2.0-litre petrol engines.

Mahindra Thar’s 4×4 variant which starts at Rs. 13.59 lakh, ex-showroom is likely to get a new entry-level variant with a lower price. The new variant is expected to be called AX AC and might be stripped down of some features to keep the price in check and focus on off-roading. It will be offered with the 2.2-litre diesel and 2.0-litre petrol engines.

Some variants of the Mahindra Thar have a waiting period of around 1.5 years.

Mahindra launched the new 4×2 variant of the Thar at starting price of Rs 9.99 lakh, ex-showroom. The lifestyle SUV benefited from lower tax rates that come with the smaller diesel engine. However, the prices for the Thar 4×2 variants remained the same. Mahindra’s move to offer an affordable 4×4 variant of the Thar could be in response to Maruti Suzuki launching the Jimny SUV in May 2023. The Jimny is expected to launch at a starting price of Rs. 10 lakh, ex-showroom.

Coming back to the comparatively ‘affordable’ entry-level Thar 4WD variant codenamed AX AC will be a four-seater with forward-facing seats in the second row. It is likely to fascinate off-road enthusiasts as an alternative to the Jimny. 

Mahindra Thar engine and variants

Currently, the Mahindra Thar has a choice of three engine options – a 1.5-litre diesel engine mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox producing 118bhp and 300Nm offered in a rear-wheel-drive. The second  is a 2.0-litre petrol engine producing 152hp and 300Nm and the last is a 2.2-litre diesel engine churning 130hp, 300Nm.

The upcoming AX AC trim will likely be a 4×4 manual offered with the latter two engines. 

First published on: 30-03-2023 at 16:41 IST