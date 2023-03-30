Mahindra Thar to get a new entry-level variant to rival Maruti Jimny 

The new entry-level variant of the Thar is expected to be called AX AC and might be stripped down of some features to keep the price in check.

Mahindra Thar’s 4×4 variant which starts at Rs. 13.59 lakh, ex-showroom is likely to get a new entry-level variant with a lower price. The new variant is expected to be called AX AC and might be stripped down of some features to keep the price in check and focus on off-roading. It will be offered with the 2.2-litre diesel and 2.0-litre petrol engines.

Some variants of the Mahindra Thar have a waiting period of around 1.5 years.

Mahindra launched the new 4×2 variant of the Thar at starting price of Rs 9.99 lakh, ex-showroom. The lifestyle SUV benefited from lower tax rates that come with the smaller diesel engine. However, the prices for the Thar 4×2 variants remained the same. Mahindra’s move to offer an affordable 4×4 variant of the Thar could be in response to Maruti Suzuki launching the Jimny SUV in May 2023. The Jimny is expected to launch at a starting price of Rs. 10 lakh, ex-showroom.

Coming back to the comparatively ‘affordable’ entry-level Thar 4WD variant codenamed AX AC will be a four-seater with forward-facing seats in the second row. It is likely to fascinate off-road enthusiasts as an alternative to the Jimny.

Mahindra Thar engine and variants

Currently, the Mahindra Thar has a choice of three engine options – a 1.5-litre diesel engine mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox producing 118bhp and 300Nm offered in a rear-wheel-drive. The second is a 2.0-litre petrol engine producing 152hp and 300Nm and the last is a 2.2-litre diesel engine churning 130hp, 300Nm.

The upcoming AX AC trim will likely be a 4×4 manual offered with the latter two engines.