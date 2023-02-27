The Scorpio-N has a waiting period between 6 to 14 months depending on the choice of variant.

Recently, a Youtuber on a trip to the mountains found his Mahindra Scorpio N flooded as the sunroof leaked after he parked the SUV under a waterfall and exposed the interior to potential hazards. People often leave their cars uncovered in the rainy season which might have prompted the gentleman below to believe that his car would be safe under a waterfall as well.

In the video, water is gushing down inside the cabin through roof-mounted speakers, cabin lamp to fill the cubby holes and the centre console. The driver checked twice to confirm that the sunroof is closed and finally moves away from under the waterfall.

Why did the sunroof leak and potential hazards

For a sunroof to be leak-proof, it needs to fit with precision. A water-tightness glue and a rubber seal are important to ensure no leakages. As per the video, the application seems to have been insufficient causing the cabin to be flooded with water. However, an exact cause will be ascertained post Mahindra’s comment on the incident.

Water leaking into the cabin can increase risks of short circuits and electrical fires apart from damaging upholstery, electrical components. Water can cause corrosion and rust which can lead to weakened structural integrity and can even cause mould and mildew to grow in the car.

The Mahindra Scorpio N was launched last year at a starting price of Rs. 11.99 lakh ex-showroom for the base petrol manual variant. The Scorpio-N is wider, taller, and longer than the Scorpio Classic. In comparison to the Tata Safari, the Scorpio-N wider, taller, and has a longer wheelbase. The latter is also based on a new ladder-frame chassis, making it safer and sturdier compared to the Scorpio Classic. The Scorpio-N has a waiting period between 6 to 14 months depending on the choice of variant. Find all details about the waiting period here.