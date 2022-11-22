Made-in-India Pravaig e-SUV to come in 11 colours 

To Defy the segment, the new EV claims to offer a range of over 500 km and a top speed of 210 kmph.

Pravaig Dynamics will enter the electric vehicle segment with an SUV, which will be launched on November 25th. The Bengaluru-based EV company has released a teaser of its new vehicle, the Defy, on a social media platform unveiling the colour options of the e-SUV. It is expected to be available in 11 different colours.

The made-in-India electric SUV will offer at least 11 paint scheme options like the 5.56 Green.

In many ways, the Defy SUV looks like a futuristic Land Rover with its wedge-like rear design, extended roof spoiler and all-black roof and pillars. Based on the teaser, the thin LED rear lights running across the boot lid above the number plate adds a contemporary look to the SUV’s macho road presence. The made-in-India electric SUV will offer at least 11 paint scheme options like 5.56 Green, Moon Gray, Haldi Yellow, Kaziranga Green, Siachen Blue, Shani Black, Vermillion Red,

Emperor Purple, Bordeaux, Lithium and Hindigo.



Even though Pravaig Dynamics have kept mum on the battery specifications, the EV startup has revealed that the vehicle can do 0-100 km in 4.9 seconds and has a total power output of 402bhp and 602Nm of torque. According to the EV maker, the SUV has a top speed of 210 kmph and offers a range of more than 500 km.



The company has also revealed that the e-SUV can juice up from 0 to 80 percent in 30 minutes thanks to the fast charge option. Pravaig remains tightlipped about the Defy’s in-cabin features, but it is expected to sport a large touchscreen, air purifier, Type-C charging ports and Devialet music system.