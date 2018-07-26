Linking Aadhar to driving licence mandatory soon: New traffic rules you should know about

As India continues to struggle against the rising traffic and improve the overall road safety in India, the government will now soon implement new traffic rules that will change the way you commute every day. The Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill that has been stuck in the parliament promises to improve road traffic conditions in India and implement stringent norms. The Bill is yet to be passed by the Upper House of the parliament - Rajya Sabha.

Here are some of the new 2018 traffic rules in India:

- As per the new Motor Vehicle Bill, linking your Aadhar car to your driving licence will become mandatory. Aadhar card will be mandatory for obtaining the driving licence and vehicle registration certificate.

- Parents, Guardians or the vehicle owners will be responsible for traffic violations by juveniles unless it is proved in the court that the offence was committed without their knowledge. As per the offence, the authorities can cancel the registration of the vehicle and the underaged kid will be tried under the Juvenile Justice Act.

- Protection for helpful citizens of India. If you now help accident victims, you will be protected from civil or criminal liablity. Disclosing identities to police or hospital staff will now be optional.

- The penalty for drink and drive in India will be increased to Rs 10,000 from existing Rs 2,000

- Rash driving penalty and driving with a valid driving licence will go up from Rs 1,000 to Rs 5,000

- The overspeeding fine will go up five times to Rs 2,000 same as not wearing a seatbelt fine.

-A separate Motor Vehicle Accident Fund will additionally provide insurance cover to all road users in India for a specified type of road accidents.

- Road builders, civic agencies, consultants and road contractors will be responsible for faulty design, construction or poor maintenance of roads leading to accidents.

- The duration of renewing a driving licence has been increased from one month to one year before and after the expiry date.

- In hit-and-run cases, the government will now provide a compensation of Rs 2 lakh to the victim's family as against Rs 25,000 given currently.

The Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill is likely to be passed in Rajya Sabha in the ongoing parliament season. The bill has been cleared by Lok Sabha already in the last parliament session.