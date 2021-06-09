Learner’s driving license test from home now: Details explained

For the new online method, the government advises applicants to watch some videos on road safety before taking the test for a licence.

By:Updated: Jun 09, 2021 1:22 PM

State governments are working on ways to ease out the process of applying and taking a test for learner’s driving licence. While Delhi is expected to have a system in place in the coming months, the Maharashtra government on Tuesday issued two directives to the state’s 50 RTOs, one of which allows people to obtain a learner’s licence by sitting for a test from home using an Aadhaar-based authentication mechanism. If one does not prefer the Aadhaar authentication facility, they can follow the existing process to get a learner’s licence.

For the new online method, the government advises applicants to watch some videos on road safety before taking the test for a licence. They should be able to answer 60 percent of the questions correctly to pass the test. The ones who clear can then print their licence on their own.

The other change is that dealers can register non-transport vehicles without taking them physically to Regional Transport Offices, Maharashtra Transport Commissioner Avinash Dhakane told PTI.

Officials said Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is expected to inaugurate these facilities in the next two to three days. These facilities will bring huge socio-economic benefits, reduce footfalls at RTOs, weed out illegal agents and reduce corruption while decreasing the burden on staff and saving time and money of citizens, Dhakane said.

Another official said the Centre’s notification on using Aadhaar-based authentication for 18 different services, like procurement of learning licence, issuing of registration certificate to fully built vehicles etc, was issued in March this year.

“Annually, Maharashtra’s transport department issues around 20 lakh learner’s licences and an equal number of cars and bikes in the non-transport category are registered in the state. Necessary changes were made by National Informatics Centre (NIC) in Vahan 4.0 and Sarathi 4.0 systems used for vehicle registration and driving licence issuance across the country,” an official said.

As per the state government directive issued on Tuesday, those requiring a learner’s licence will need to provide their Aadhar card number before taking an online test sitting at home.

He said the NIC had also developed a system through which doctors can upload the medical certificate of the applicant in a prescribed format, and for this, doctors will have to apply online to RTOs to obtain user ID and password.

Latest Auto News

Learner's driving license and test from home now: Details explained

Learner's driving license and test from home now: Details explained

