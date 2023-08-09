Land Rover to introduce ‘Baby Defender’ by 2027

The upcoming Baby Defender from Land Rover will be based on the new EMA modular electrified architecture.

According to a media report, Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) is working on a smaller Defender. The compact 4×4 SUV has been on cards for a long time but no confirmation about the same was received until now. This development was confirmed by JLR CEO Adrian Mardell at a recent investor conference.

Currently, the Defender lineup comprises three derivatives– 90, 110, and 130, in increasing order of sizes. The ‘Baby Defender’ will be based on the company’s new modular EMA electrified platform which will also underpin next generation models of Range Rover Evoque, Velar and Land Rover Discovery Sport.

Baby Defender: What to expect?

The new EMA platform allows JLR the flexibility to offer the models with either a hybrid powertrain or develop their fully-electric versions at a later stage. The smaller Defender will be built alongside the three electric SUVs at the automaker’s Halewood factory and will make its global debut in 2027.

Interestingly, the current Defender lineup is based on the MLA architecture which will also underpin a fully-electric derivative of the off-roading SUV, slated to hit the roads by 2026. The smaller Defender, based on the EMA platform, is expected to measure around 4.6m long and 2m wide and less than 1.8m tall. Despite its compact dimensions, the Baby Defender will retain the “go-anywhere attitude” of its larger counterpart.

The smaller Defender could also adopt the moniker of ‘Defender Sport’. It will supposedly draw styling inspiration from its larger sibling like squared-off lower quarters, thick body cladding and robust panels to highlight the SUV’s ruggedness.

As of now, there are very few details regarding the Baby Defender but the EMA platform will be equipped with 800V charging architecture and capable of topping up as quickly as any EV currently on the market, most likely with a peak rate of 350kW.

Restructuring JLR

This development is part of the ongoing restructuring of JLR which aims at diversification of its lineup under four distinct product lines namely– Jaguar, Discovery, Range Rover and Defender. As a result, the ‘Land Rover’ moniker will take a step back, making use of it as a Trust mark. The company will also introduce a new, simplified logo for ‘JLR’.

Further, the upcoming electric vehicles from JLR will obtain their batteries from Tata’s new battery manufacturing facility in Somerset, UK. These batteries will have a significantly higher energy density than those used by today’s Jaguar I-Pace. This will enable slimmer batteries and increased cabin space.

(Source: Autocar UK)