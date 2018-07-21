Lamborghini Aventador and Huracan’s new milestones: Indicates growing demand of sportscars globally

Italian Sportscar manufacturer, Automobili Lamborghini is celebrating a new important milestone in its history. After seven years of introducing the Lamborghini Aventador in the Indian market, the company has now rolled out its 8000th unit which is on the way to a customer in Japan. The sportscar with the chassis number 8,000 is an Aventador S Roadster finished in Grigio Telesto colour. Another important milestone for Automobili Lamborghini is the production of 11,000 units of the Lamborghini Huracan.

Just in 4 years, the company has rolled off 11,000 units from its assembly line, the car finished in Blue Nethuns and chassis number is bound for the company's home market. Lamborghini Huracan sales, however, are not at par as its predecessor, the Lamborghini Gallardo that saw a total sales of 14,022 units in its lifespan till November 2013. Gallardo is still the most successful model accounting for almost half of the company's sales.

Lamborghini Aventador that replaced the Murcielago and has been able to double the sales numbers. Lamborghini Murcielago production ended in 2010 with a total sales 4,099 units of the sportscar. Lamborghini's plant in San'Agata Bolognese plant has two production lines and 8 cars can be made in a day that can be extended to 11 as and when the demand arises. Currently, the Aventador has 2 different versions on sale in the form of Aventador S and Aventador Roadster and the Huracan has 6 different version under its umbrella.

Lamborghini has invested heavily in its plant to accommodate the growing demand of the Urus SUV. The current annual capacity of the plant stands at 7,000 units. Lamborghini’s global sales increased by 11% to 2,327 cars in the first half of 2018. Global sales of the Huracán model line with coupé and Spyder as well as racecar versions showed an increase from 1,400 to 1,604 units. The Aventador line maintained the high level of the previous period with 673 units delivered.

The largest market for sportscar sales for Lamborghini remained in the US followed by Japan and the United Kingdom. The strongest region was Europe with an increase of more than 30%. Within Europe, Italy, the UK and Austria showed the highest growth rates.