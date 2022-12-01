Kia India’s November sales are up 69%, its third-best sales performance till date

The Kia Sonet, Carens, and Carnival have recorded monthly sales of 7,834, 6,360 and 419 units, respectively.

Kia India registered a sale of 24,025 units in November 2022. Touted to be one of the fastest-growing car manufacturers in the country, the South Korean automobile manufacturer has recorded a growth of 69% on a year-on-year scale, as the carmaker sold 14,214 units in the corresponding month last year.

Leading the sales chart for Kia India is the Seltos compact SUV with 9,284 vehicles dispatched in the previous month. The Sonet, Carens, and the Carnival followed and recorded monthly sales of 7,834, 6,360 and 419 units, respectively. The company also delivered 128 units of its premium electric sedan the EV6 in the domestic market, taking the total EV6 deliveries to 296 units

Kia India surpassed the milestone of crossing the 6 lakh unit sales mark in over 3 years. Additionally, when combined, Seltos and Sonet have contributed 88% to Kia India’s total sales numbers till date, as per company reports. The brand claims to have already sold 2,39,372 cars in India in the first 11 months. In the calendar year 2021, the company had sold a total of 1,81,583 cars.

Hardeep Singh Brar, Vice President and Head of Sales & Marketing, Kia India said that the company is glad to post healthy sales figures throughout this year due to improved customer sentiment and pent-up demand. He credits the commencement of the third shift at their state-of-the-art Anantapur Plant earlier this year and the gradual improve of the supply chain claims to have also helped streamline the delivery period and meet customers’ expectations. “However, we will remain observant of dynamic market conditions, he added.”