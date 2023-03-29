Kia EV9 electric SUV claims 541 km range, level-3 ADAS, launch in end-2023

The Kia EV9 offers seven-seater and six-seater configurations and a variety of second-row seat options.

Kia has revealed all details about the EV9 electric SUV that was revealed earlier this year at Auto Expo 2023. The company has also revealed the EV9 GT-Line version with slightly sportier looks than the standard EV9.

Kia EV9: Battery and range

The entry-level EV9 will get a 76.1 kWh battery besides another 99.8 kWh, 800V battery claiming to offer a range of 541 kms on a full charge. Kia claims that it is capable of topping up 238 km range in just 15 minutes.

There’s also an EV9 GT-Line that gets LED patterns in the front ‘grille’ and bespoke bumpers, wheels and roof rails.



According to the company, Kia will also offer RWD with the EV9 and produce 203bhp and claim to sprint 0-100kph in 9.4sec. That’s not all, an EV9 GT Performance variant will also be revealed later.

The Kia EV9 boasts of a 3,100-mm wheelbase, supported by a choice of 21-inch, 20-inch or 19-inch wheels. With an overall length of 5,010 mm, it stands at 1,980-mm wide and 1,755-mm tall.

The Kia EV9 offers seven-seater and six-seater configurations and a variety of second-row seat options. The second row offers four seating options, including 3-seater bench seats, basic-type, relaxation-type, and swivel-type two-seater independent seats.