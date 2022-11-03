Kia Carens price hiked again: Gets dearer by up to Rs 50,000

Kia India has hiked the prices of the Carens by up to Rs 50,000. This three-row MPV is now priced from Rs 9.99 lakh to Rs 17.99 lakh, ex-showroom.

Kia India launched the Carens three-row vehicle in February this year. While it received its first price hike in April 2022, the Indian subsidiary of this South Korean car manufacturer has now once again increased the prices of this MPV. This time around, the Kia Carens how got dearer by up to Rs 50,000.

Kia Carens: 1.5-litre petrol prices

The 1.5-litre petrol variants of the Kia Carens have received a price hike of up to Rs 50,000. They are currently priced from Rs 9.99 lakh to Rs 11.20 lakh, ex-showroom.

Kia Carens: 1.4-litre turbo petrol prices

Kia has increased the prices of the 1.4-litre turbo petrol variants by up to Rs 20,000 and they currently retail from Rs 11.30 lakh to Rs 17.70 lakh, ex-showroom.

Kia Carens: 1.5-litre diesel prices

Finally, the 1.5-litre diesel variants of the Kia Carens have got an increment of up to Rs 30,000. The diesel variants of Kia Carens are currently priced from Rs 16.80 lakh to Rs 17.99 lakh, ex-showroom.

Kia Carens: Engine and Gearbox

Kia Carens gets three engine options in India. The first one is a 113 bhp 1.5-litre petrol motor, paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox. It also gets a 138 bhp 1.4-litre turbo petrol engine that comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 7-speed DCT. Moreover, there is a 113 bhp 1.5-litre diesel engine, paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed AT.

