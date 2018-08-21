Kerala floods: Car, Bike insurance claim made simpler as insurance Co’s set up camps

India has once again stood united in helping our fellow citizens in Kerala and parts of Karnataka that have been affected with severe floods and going through difficult times. Saluting the spirits of the locals in Kerala, help and relief has been pouring from all other Indian states with cash, food, water and other basic supplies are reaching the affected areas with the help of various government initiatives and some of the outstanding works done by NGOs and many other organisations and citizens.

Now, Insurance companies have decided to do its bit and have come to the rescue in Kerala floods by assisting people to get its insured vehicles up and running soon. The loss to property, cars and other vehicles have been very significant in this natural calamity with many houses and vehicles been washed away and drowned in waters. To ensure minimal losses, many insurance companies including the likes of National Insurance Company, New India Assurance Company, Oriental Insurance Company and United India that have set up many camps across the states to assist insuree to claim and recover from its damages soon.

These insurance companies have collectively come together to further advertise this initiative in newspapers and another medium of communications. The companies in the newspaper further say that these unprecedented flood and landslides have devasted Kerala, "We, the public sector insurance companies join to redress the sufferings of the people.”

The above-mentioned insurance companies have set up camps across Kerala and are offering roadside assistance for both two-wheelers and four-wheelers for reporting and settlement of claims. In a regular insurance claim, the damage has to be reported within 2 weeks but in this case of Kerala floods, the companies will be lenient and be flexible to the policyholder's insurance claims.

Further, contact information and other details have also been mentioned. Here's a list below:

National Insurance Co Ltd

Claim hub: 9188044186

Email: kro.claimshub@nic.co.in

New India Assurance Co Ltd

Toll-free number 18002091415

Oriental Insurance Co Ltd

Toll-free number 1800-11-8485

Email: kerala.claims@orientalinsurance.co.in

United India Insurance Co Ltd

Vehicle claims: 8921792522; other claims: 9388643066

Email: uiic.keralaflood@gmail.com