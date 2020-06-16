Jeep Wrangler Unlimited recalled in India for safety issues: Know the reason

The affected Jeep Wrangler Unlimited was offered with three engine options - two petrol and one diesel. It is the smaller 2.0-litre turbo petrol engined model that is under scrutiny.

By:Published: June 16, 2020 12:11 PM
Image used for representation

Fiat Chrysler India has recalled the iconic Wrangler Unlimited model. The company says that 53 cars have been affected and these were manufactured between March 2019 – January 2020. It is likely that these cars were from the BS4 lot. Jeep says that the reason is a potential safety hazard that might result due to a no-start, stall condition or DTC. Thermal degradation of the wiring harness might also be a cause. Jeep India service centres are saying that this exercise will be done in phases and pertains only to the 2.0-litre petrol engine. Customers are being informed from June 5 onwards. Considering the current situation, customers are being asked to take a prior appointment before going to the service centre. The replacement exercise may take around an hour or more. Given the lesser number of cars that are affected, this recall exercise should be completed in less than three months.

FCA used to sell the Jeep Wrangler Unlimited from 2016 till the end of 2019. Now, the all-new Wrangler has taken its place. The 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine makes 268hp and 400Nm. It is mated to a 5-speed automatic transmission. There were 17-inch wheels on all four corners. The suspension is made up of live axle with coil springs and there was 4×4 on offer. The Jeep Wrangler Unlimited is considered as one of the best off-roaders in town.

Jeep’s new Wrangler Rubicon is no less. It has the same 2.0-litre turbopetrol engine but compliant with BS6 norms. It also comes with the same 17-inch tyres. The rated ground clearance is 217mm. Compared to the previous model, this car has got a lot of luxury trappings including a touchscreen infotainment system. The suspension too has been improved and is claimed to be much better on the road as well.

FCA’s next product here is likely the Jeep Renegade model.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Tesla Model S Long Range Plus offers 646 km driving range: Certified as world’s longest-range EV

Tesla Model S Long Range Plus offers 646 km driving range: Certified as world’s longest-range EV

Jeep Wrangler Unlimited recalled in India for safety issues: Know the reason

Jeep Wrangler Unlimited recalled in India for safety issues: Know the reason

2020 Ducati Hypermotard 950 RVE Concept unveiled with unique 'Graffiti livery

2020 Ducati Hypermotard 950 RVE Concept unveiled with unique 'Graffiti livery

This Yamaha R1 can sing a melodious birthday song for you! Watch amazing video

This Yamaha R1 can sing a melodious birthday song for you! Watch amazing video

All-electric Indian FTR 1200 might be called EFTR: To rub shoulders with Harley-Davidson LiveWire!

All-electric Indian FTR 1200 might be called EFTR: To rub shoulders with Harley-Davidson LiveWire!

Hyundai Venue Flux Edition introduced: What's new on the funky SUV

Hyundai Venue Flux Edition introduced: What's new on the funky SUV

Porsche Panamera 4 10 Years Edition launched at Rs 1.6 crore: Changes explained

Porsche Panamera 4 10 Years Edition launched at Rs 1.6 crore: Changes explained

Ampere Electric motorcycle launch delayed: Reasons explained

Ampere Electric motorcycle launch delayed: Reasons explained

Triumph Tiger 900 India launch date out: Honda Africa Twin rival's expected price, features, variants

Triumph Tiger 900 India launch date out: Honda Africa Twin rival's expected price, features, variants

Ultra-premium Vespa 946 Christian Dior special edition revealed: Key highlights that make it a collector's pick!

Ultra-premium Vespa 946 Christian Dior special edition revealed: Key highlights that make it a collector's pick!

Skoda Rapid Rider vs Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire ZXi: Which one to buy

Skoda Rapid Rider vs Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire ZXi: Which one to buy

How Tata Motors assisted essential service providers during lockdown: 80% workshops now operational

How Tata Motors assisted essential service providers during lockdown: 80% workshops now operational

Maruti Suzuki Alto, India's best-selling car for 16 years: A glimpse at its unparalleled journey!

Maruti Suzuki Alto, India's best-selling car for 16 years: A glimpse at its unparalleled journey!

Ampere Magnus Pro electric scooter launched: Okinawa Ridge+ rival price, specs, features

Ampere Magnus Pro electric scooter launched: Okinawa Ridge+ rival price, specs, features

Royal Enfield Bullet 500 custom-built to sheer brilliance with black & gold steampunk theme

Royal Enfield Bullet 500 custom-built to sheer brilliance with black & gold steampunk theme

BMW X4 prices increased by Rs 2 lakh: Check out the revised price list

BMW X4 prices increased by Rs 2 lakh: Check out the revised price list

BS6 Jawa, Jawa Forty-Two specifications revealed: Less power, higher price

BS6 Jawa, Jawa Forty-Two specifications revealed: Less power, higher price

Range-topping BMW X7 M50d launched: Range Rover Sport rival specs, features, price

Range-topping BMW X7 M50d launched: Range Rover Sport rival specs, features, price

Those who talk of zero tolerance, tolerating graft of the 'big fish': Priyanka slams UP govt

Those who talk of zero tolerance, tolerating graft of the 'big fish': Priyanka slams UP govt

2020 MotoGP back in business! Season to begin with double-header at Jerez in July

2020 MotoGP back in business! Season to begin with double-header at Jerez in July