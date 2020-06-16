Jeep Wrangler Unlimited recalled in India for safety issues: Know the reason

The affected Jeep Wrangler Unlimited was offered with three engine options - two petrol and one diesel. It is the smaller 2.0-litre turbo petrol engined model that is under scrutiny.

Image used for representation

Fiat Chrysler India has recalled the iconic Wrangler Unlimited model. The company says that 53 cars have been affected and these were manufactured between March 2019 – January 2020. It is likely that these cars were from the BS4 lot. Jeep says that the reason is a potential safety hazard that might result due to a no-start, stall condition or DTC. Thermal degradation of the wiring harness might also be a cause. Jeep India service centres are saying that this exercise will be done in phases and pertains only to the 2.0-litre petrol engine. Customers are being informed from June 5 onwards. Considering the current situation, customers are being asked to take a prior appointment before going to the service centre. The replacement exercise may take around an hour or more. Given the lesser number of cars that are affected, this recall exercise should be completed in less than three months.

FCA used to sell the Jeep Wrangler Unlimited from 2016 till the end of 2019. Now, the all-new Wrangler has taken its place. The 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine makes 268hp and 400Nm. It is mated to a 5-speed automatic transmission. There were 17-inch wheels on all four corners. The suspension is made up of live axle with coil springs and there was 4×4 on offer. The Jeep Wrangler Unlimited is considered as one of the best off-roaders in town.

Jeep’s new Wrangler Rubicon is no less. It has the same 2.0-litre turbopetrol engine but compliant with BS6 norms. It also comes with the same 17-inch tyres. The rated ground clearance is 217mm. Compared to the previous model, this car has got a lot of luxury trappings including a touchscreen infotainment system. The suspension too has been improved and is claimed to be much better on the road as well.

FCA’s next product here is likely the Jeep Renegade model.

