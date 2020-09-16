Jaguar F-Pace facelift unveiled: Changes, new engines, India launch revealed

The Jaguar F-Pace facelift could arrive in India by the first-half of 2021 and with a set of new hybrid-petrol powertrains as well as diesel. The PHEV will not be launched initially though.

Jaguar India has a very competitive product in the F-Pace SUV. That the SUV was launched more than three years ago in the Indian market is something which has been weighing its prospects here. Jaguar Land Rover globally has unveiled a facelifted model. The updated F-Pace goes on sale in other markets by end-2020. However, its arrival here will be in the first half of 2021. The car has been thoroughly revised and feels fresh as well as new now. It’s grille is now a bit more prominent as well as bold. At the same time, the pixel LED headlights seem to have tapered a bit. If you look at the bonnet, even that’s changed and you will also notice the leaping jaguar logos on the side vents. As is the case with most facelifts, the front, as well as rear bumpers, are new too.

There are notable changes on the inside too. Leather upholstery has been used liberally and makes the cabin more upmarket in its look. You get a new 11.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system, cabin air ioniser, and optional wireless charger. The engines too have seen revision. There is the plug-in hybrid P400e powertrain that brings in a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine with a 143hp electric motor. The total power is 404hp while the torque is 640Nm. In pure EV mode, the car can run 53km.

As for the other engines, there is the 2.0-litre 163hp diesel, a 300hp diesel, a 3.0-litre turbocharged mild-hybrid petrol makes 340hp/400hp are available. A SVR model is also in the works. It is likely that the mild-hybrids will be a good addition to the JLR portfolio in India. In terms of riding and handling, there are also the springs that have been retuned. It is being claimed that the ride, as well as handling, has improved much.

