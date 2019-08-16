Hyundai Grand i10 Nios to offer extended warranty and cashback: How to avail

Hyundai India has opened online bookings of the Grand i10 Nios online as well as through its wide range of dealer network. The booking amount is Rs 11,000. Hyundai India in the meanwhile will launch the vehicle on August 20, 2019. A certain fact has come to our notice now. Customers who book the Grand i10 Nios online through the SBI Yono app, stand to gain fourth year free extended warranty. The scheme though is limited to 100 customers. Moreover, if you are going to use an ICICI account-linked debit or credit card for the booking, you get a Rs 10,000 cashback discount. However, for both the offers conditions apply and the nearest Hyundai showroom will be able to guide you in a better fashion.

What comes to fore from this offer is that the Grand i10 Nios will have a three year/1,000,00km warranty that is already there on the older car. Hyundai will also offer free extendable warranty for an additional two years. The Grand i10 Nios will be underpinned by a new chassis, have BS-VI compliant petrol as well as diesel engines and optional AMTs.

Hyundai will also kit the Nios with LED projector headlights, LED DRLs, 15-inch alloy wheels, automatic climate control, rear AC vents and more. The top-spec Nios could also get four airbags, something which Hyundai has never done with the i10 nameplate in India. Speaking of which, dual airbags, ABS with EBD, front seat belt warning, rear parking sensors as well as speed alert system will be standard. The Nios will also conform to the upcoming pedestrian safety norms as well.

Hyundai has said that the older Grand i10 will continue alongside the Nios. The diesel engine though will be discontinued and one can buy the older car only with a petrol as well as manual transmission. If you want a diesel or petrol-automatic, then you will have to upgrade to the Nios.