Hyundai Alcazar India launch tomorrow: Fuel efficiency, dimensions, key details leaked

The upcoming 6/7 seater Hyundai Alcazar will primarily rub shoulders against the likes of Tata Safari and the MG Hector Plus in the segment.

Hyundai’s premium 6/7 seater SUV – Alcazar is all set to be launched in India tomorrow. While a lot about this upcoming Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus challenger is already known, many of the remaining key details have now leaked online. Bookings for the Hyundai Alcazar have now begun officially at a minimum token amount of Rs 25,000. Pictures of the SUV that have been leaking from the last couple of days have confirmed that the Alcazar has started reaching the dealerships across India ahead of launch. As per the latest leak, the upcoming Hyundai Alcazar will come with a 4,500mm length along with 1,790 width and 1,675mm height. The wheelbase of the SUV is 2,760mm and hence, it is 150mm more than that of the Hyundai Creta. That said, expect the Alcazar to come with a spacious cabin.

Now, speaking of powertrain, the Hyundai Alcazar will get two engine options – a 2.0-litre petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel. While the petrol motor is good for producing 157 hp of power and 191 Nm of torque, the diesel mill produces 113 hp and 250 Nm. Both these engines get choices of a six-speed manual and a six-speed automatic gearbox. The latest leak also reveals the official fuel efficiency numbers for the Hyundai Alcazar. While the petrol automatic version will offer a fuel efficiency of 14.2 kmpl, the number for the petrol manual is slightly higher at 14.5 kmpl.

On the other hand, the diesel automatic variants of the Hyundai Alcazar claim 18.1 kmpl fuel efficiency while the diesel manual Alcazar will be good for 20.4 kmpl as per the latest leak. Prime features on the Alcazar include Hyundai’s Blue Link connected car tech, power-adjustable driver seat, 64-colour ambient lighting, multiple traction control modes, smart panoramic sunroof and more. The soon-to-be-launched Hyundai Alcazar will primarily go up against the likes of the Tata Safari and MG Hector Plus in the segment. More details including price to be out tomorrow, so keep watching this space for all the action. We will also be running a LIVE blog for the Alcazar launch, so stay tuned!

Fuel efficiency, dimensions info image: Car Duniya (YouTube)

