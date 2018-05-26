Honda Civic Type R pick up truck revealed: 316 hp pick up might become ‘fastest’ at Nurburgring

The Honda Civic hot hatch already became the dream car of many when it was showcased in Geneva last year. Now, the Japanese manufacturer has showcased a pickup truck that is based on the new Civic. The new Honda Civic pick up truck made its debut recently at the SMMT Test day. Since the vehicle is made from the standard Civic, it will be one of the fastest pickup trucks in the UK. The team took the pre-production version of the car and made some essential changes starting from the C-pillar. The rear seats and the boot space area of the car have given way to the loading area. Thankfully, the rear spoiler is still there that lends the car its signature look.

Speaking about the new Honda Civic pick up truck, Alyn James, the project lead said, "We have a special projects division at the factory in Swindon and this project was a fantastic opportunity for the team to show just what their creative minds could do. The passion that our engineers have for Honda is shown in our latest creation and we are even considering taking it to the Nurburgring to see if we can take the record for the fastest front wheel drive pickup truck."

Watch India-bound Honda Civic preview video from Auto Expo 2018:

Showcased in Rallye Red, the new Honda Civic Red pick up truck gets the same powertrain that powers the standard Civic hot hatch. This means that this pick up sources power from a 2.0-litre turbocharged engine that is good for churning out respective power and torque outputs of 316 bhp and 400 Nm. With this hardware on-board, the pickup truck can do a sprint from a standstill to 100 kmph in 6 seconds and the top speed is pegged at 265 kmph.

The company is considering to take this to Nurburgring to see if it can qualify as the fastest front wheel drive pick up truck. The production and launch details of the new Honda Civic pick up truck are a mystery as of now. If Honda stays really optimistic, we would really love to see this in India after the Civic gets launched here.