Honda Cars Sales October 2022: Honda Cars India sold 9,543 units in the domestic market in October 2022, registering an 18 percent YoY growth. The export numbers for HCIL stood at 1,678 units last month.

Honda Cars India has revealed its sales figures for the month of October 2022. The Indian subsidiary of this Japanese car manufacturer managed to sell 9,543 units in October 2022, registering a YoY growth of 18 percent. In the same period last year, the company’s domestic sales stood at 8,108 units.

Honda recorded a growth of 9.5 percent increment in sales on an MoM basis as the company sold 8,714 cars in the domestic market in September 2022. According to Honda Cars India, its export numbers for October 2022 stand at 1,678 units while in October 2021, it exported 1,747 units.

Sharing thoughts on the October 2022 sales performance, Yuichi Murata, Director, Marketing and Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd., said, “This festive season has been remarkable for us as we registered a healthy growth of 18% in our domestic sales in Oct. Our dealer network has been buzzing with activity during this period, witnessing strong demand for all our Honda models.”

He further added, “Owning to strong popularity of family sedan Honda Amaze among our customers for festive purchase, the model clocked exceptional sales with No.1 contribution in our line-up. The improvement on the supply side also benefitted us to realise this result.” “Honda is also celebrating 25 years of successful business of India’s favourite sedan Honda City in this quarter. We are humbled by the love and admiration that we receive for the model from its past and current customers.”

