Honda Amaze sold over 5 lakh units in 10 years; Here’s why it is so popular

The Honda Amaze was launched in India in April 2013 and has since then become one of the popular compact sedans in the Indian market. Honda Cars is marking the 10th anniversary of its popular family sedan, the Honda Amaze

The first-generation Honda Amaze was based on the Brio hatchback platform, which was developed specifically for emerging markets like India. The car was available with both petrol and diesel engine options, with a choice of manual and automatic transmissions.

In 2018, Honda launched the second-generation Amaze in India, which was built on an all-new platform. Overall, the Honda Amaze has been a steady performer in the Indian market, with its fuel-efficient engines, spacious interiors, and attractive pricing winning over Indian buyers. The car has also received several updates and upgrades over the years, which have helped to keep it relevant and competitive in the ever-evolving Indian automotive market.

Over the years, the Honda Amaze has received several updates and upgrades, including the addition of new features and technologies. The car has been popular among Indian buyers due to its spacious cabin, comfortable ride quality, fuel-efficient engines, and attractive pricing.

Honda Amaze accounted for the brand’s 53 percent sales

In 2020, despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Honda Cars India managed to sell over 29,000 units of the Amaze, making it one of the top 10 selling cars in the Indian market. The petrol variant of the car accounted for the majority of the sales, with the diesel variant also contributing significantly.

Honda Cars have reported sales of 5.3 lakh units in the last 10 years accounting for 53 percent of HCIL’s sales in India. It is to be noted that all Honda Amaze sold in India are E20 material compatible since its first launch in 2013.