An EcoSport without its trademark spare wheel, gets puncture repair kit instead

Instead of the spare wheel, the SE variant gets an “easy-to-use puncture kit that will enable owners to repair tyre damage within minutes, without removing the tyre from its slot,” Ford India claimed.

By:March 13, 2021 9:07 AM

This week Ford India launched the EcoSport SE. It doesn’t have the trademark boot-mounted spare wheel that made this crossover SUV look unique in the first place. At the same time, Ford India hasn’t discontinued the EcoSport S (with the spare wheel). The SE variant, the company says, features global design cues, borrowed from the models sold in the Americas and Europe, where this SUV is sold without a boot-mounted spare wheel.

The SE variant, introduced in the Titanium trim, is priced `10.49 lakh for petrol and `10.99 lakh for diesel. It’s a ‘connected car’ with the SYNC 3 infotainment system (Apple CarPlay and Android Auto) as well as Ford Pass integration.

The EcoSport, first launched in 2012, started the sub-4 metre SUV trend in India. It was followed by Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza (launched in 2016), Honda WR-V (2017), Tata Nexon (2017), Mahindra XUV300 (2019), Hyundai Venue (2019), Kia Sonet (2020), Toyota Urban Cruiser (2020), Nissan Magnite (2020), and Renault Kiger (2021), among others.

