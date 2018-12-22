41% Indian road users won’t help accident victims, 51% ignorant of seatbelts! Ford Cartesy Survey

India ranks rather very embarrassingly low when it comes to road safety. Fatalities arising out of road accidents are extremely high and it all narrows down to ignorance of traffic laws and a very common inconsiderate behaviour towards fellow road users. To put the current situation ina better perspective, Ford India has released data from its latest road safety survey. The survey - conducted across 10 cities - reveals some shocking statistics of how ignorant the average road user in India has become

Ford Cartesy survey intends to bring forth behaviours and attitudes of road users towards their own safety and that of others. And with that, spread the message to try and put an end to indifference and lack of caution.

In line with the World Health Organization 5-pillar approach, the survey recognizes the importance to assess the behaviour of drivers, passengers and pedestrians in order to improve road safety.

“From using technology for enhanced safety in Ford cars to encouraging drivers to be more courteous, xwe believe and make every effort to ensure every family travels safely,” said Anurag Mehrotra, president & managing director, Ford India.

A snapshot of interesting revelations from the Ford Cartesy Survey 2018 include:

1. The Educated Unaware: Formal education or degrees play no role in displaying the right road behaviour – even the educated have a disregard for rules, safety or compassion while on road. Fifty-one percent of the participants were unaware of seat belts being the primary source of safety combined with airbags.

2. Ignorance Is Not Always Bliss: 42 percent of participants said they do not use Child Lock and around 27 percent of participants do not use dippers while driving at night. Further, 22 percent of participants said it was ok to take phone calls while driving.

3. Twisted Tales: Children Encourage Parents Toward Right Road Behaviour: Couples with children were found to be far more ‘Carteous’ as compared to single or unmarried couples. Young parents with infants (below 2 years) show a spike in Caution and Compassion scores, which start to decline as their children grow up. However, as soon as children reach their teens (12+ years), parents feel pressure to be a role model and demonstrate the right behaviour again.

4. Once Bitten Twice Shy: Respondents with prior unpleasant experiences on the road such as an accident or loss were found to be 8 percent more compassionate, cautious and compliant.

5. The “Chalta Hain” Mentality: 22 percent of respondents said they will not stop at a signal in the absence of a policeman and close to 22 percent of respondents said they would resort to “influencing” in case they are caught by a policeman for violation of traffic rules.

6. Risking It All, Not Cool: Attitude toward under-age driving is a clear case of how much we devalue our own and other people’s lives on the road. Thirty-three percent of respondents said they are tolerant of under-age driving. It is noteworthy that close to 1 in 5 respondents (18 percent) felt that it was okay to drink and drive.

7. All Is Not Lost, Millennials a Beacon of Hope: Millennials (18-34 years) were found to be better in Compliance, Caution and Compassion than those older than them.

8. Females More Cautious and Compliant, While Men More Compassionate

9. Apathy for All, Empathy for a Few? Forty-eight percent of participants accepted that they would not stop for a blind person. Further, two out of five respondents indicated that they would not go out of their way for a person in need of help on road. Close to 41 percent of respondents said they would not take an accident victim to the hospital while 40 percent said that they would not help senior citizens cross the road.