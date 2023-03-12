Find out what these warning lights mean in your car!

Let’s start with some of the more common alerts like door open light that is often complimented by a beeping sound.

Warning lights are very essential in a car as they help keep a check on your beloved vehicle’s health. A timely oil check, paint wax and interior vacuuming are basic things whereas these are a bit more critical, take a look.

Seatbelt warning light

This is possibly the most common icon that is visible on the speedometer console and it lights up when the driver or passenger is not belted up while the car is in motion. This warning light is also accompanied by a beeping sound in most cars.

Door-open warning light

Let’s start with some of the more common alerts like door open light that is often complimented by a beeping sound. It comes when any of the car doors, including the tailgate, is not closed properly. In most cases, the warning light will also mark the gate which is open.

ABS and hand brake warning lights

This warning comes on when there is a malfunction in the anti-lock braking system (ABS) of the car. Although regular braking is not affected by this, it is advised to get it checked. The handbrake light should turn OFF after releasing the handbrake but if it doesn’t, then it indicates a malfunction in the braking system.

One of the more serious warning lights, the engine warning light appears when there is a malfunction with the engine’s management system. To reset the light, a diagnostic tool is required to check this problem.



Tyre Pressure Monitoring System

Some cars come with tyre pressure monitoring system (TMPS) and this icon appears when there is low pressure in one of the tyres or a puncture. Sometimes it lights up as a malfunction too and shouldn’t be ignored.