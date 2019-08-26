Exclusive! Hyundai working on Ertiga, Marazzo rival: Hyundai’s MPV launch likely in 2021

Hyundai Motor India is currently working on a new multi-purpose vehicle to rival the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga which is expected to be launched in 2021. Sources close to the matter have confirmed that seeing the growing trend for six and seven-seat MPVs in India, Hyundai will introduce an all-new MPV. To manage costs and to meet the requirements of the segment, the vehicle is expected to be based on the platform which underpins the new Hyundai Venue.

Hyundai debuted a the Hexa Space MPV concept at the 2012 Auto Expo. However, the plan was shelved at the time. But now as the segment is now seeing growth with the introduction of the Mahindra Marazzo, and Maruti introducing the new XL6 premium MPV, Hyundai now wishes to enter the same segment as the Ertiga to introduce a six or seven-seat vehicle within the same price point. The best selling MPV in India in the recent months is the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, the 7-seat MPV has been growing since it was updated with the new generation model in late 2018 which now clocks around 8,000-9,000 unit sales monthly.

The vehicle is expected to be based on the same platform as the recently introduced Hyundai Venue. The model is expected to be powered by similar powertrain and transmission options with a possibility of both petrol and diesel variants. The Hyundai Venue is offered with a 1.0-litre turbo petrol which is good for 120hp, a 1.2-litre petrol and a 1.4-litre turbo diesel as well. The 1.0-litre is also offered with a 7-speed DCT automatic.

In India, Hyundai is taking a more aggressive approach in order to grow its market share. The manufacturer entered the sub-compact SUV space after much anticipation with the new Venue, then launched their all-electric vehicle – the Hyundai Kona and recently introduced the new Grand i10 Nios hatchback. The manufacturer will also be updating the Elantra sedan soon while the all-new Creta is also expected to be in launched in India. In fact, the i20 hatchback is also due for an update which Hyundai is also currently developing. To increase its brand aspiration value, Hyundai also has plans to introduce its ‘N-Line’ of performance-oriented models in India as well.