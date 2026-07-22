Paras Defence and Space Technologies‘ subsidiary, Paras Semiconductors, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Department of Science and Technology, acting through the MP State Electronics Development Corporation (MPSeDC), to set up an advanced semiconductor packaging facility in Madhya Pradesh.

The company plans to invest around Rs 6,200 crore in the project.

Under the agreement, Paras Semiconductors and MPSeDC will work together to establish a greenfield advanced IC packaging OSAT (Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test) facility in the Indore-Ujjain region of Madhya Pradesh.

Paras Semiconductors, MPSeDC join hands for OSAT project

The proposed facility will undertake advanced semiconductor packaging operations, including 3D heterogeneous integration, 2.5D/3D advanced packaging, hybrid bonding, ultra-high-density fan-out packaging, chiplet integration, wafer bumping, flip-chip assembly, testing and reliability.

The company said the MoU aims to combine the expertise and resources of Paras Semiconductors and MPSeDC to facilitate the establishment of the advanced semiconductor packaging unit in the state.

About Paras Defence and Space Technologies

Paras Defence and Space Technologies is an Indian defence engineering company engaged in the design, development, manufacturing and testing of a wide range of products and solutions for the defence and space sectors. With more than four decades of experience in defence engineering, the company operates across four key business segments—Defence & Space Optics, Defence Electronics, Heavy Engineering, and Electromagnetic Pulse (EMP) Protection Solutions.

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Paras Defence share price

The share price of Paras Defence and Space Technologies is trading flat in the intraday trading session. The stock has surged 49.38% in last three months. Paras Defence Shares increased 78.46% so far this year.