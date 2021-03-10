Exclusive: 2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio Launch in Mid-May: Larger, Smarter, Safer

The upcoming 2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio will have some significant improvements over the outgoing model. Here is what all to expect from the new Celerio and when can you see it in the showrooms.

2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio (Image source: 91Wheels)

Maruti Suzuki had launched the Celerio all the way back in 2014 and since then the car that introduced AMT (Automated Manual Transmission) in India (locally-made) remained largely unchanged. That said, it’s been known for some time now that the next-gen Maruti Suzuki Celerio is due to hit the market soon and test mules have been spotted multiple times as well. It was widely believed that the all-new Maruti Celerio launch was scheduled for April but Express Drives has now learnt from its sources that the launch is set to take place around or a little before mid-May, 2021. With the launch timeline now known let us take you through some of the key changes that the all-new 2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio will sport.

The biggest change in the new Maruti Celerio will be the car being based on Maruti Suzuki’s existing HEARTECT platform. This is the same platform that underpins cars such as the Wagon R and hence the new Celerio is expected to have larger dimensions and more space inside the cabin. In addition, the car will sport a Suzuki Connect 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio (Image source: GaadiWaadi)

Multiple sightings of test mules suggest the new Celerio will sport an updated design with more inclination towards curves. This should give the hatchback a more grounded stance and a more modern and premium look, something the present model sorely misses out on. With the new HEARTECT platform and the company’s claims about the new platform being safer than the earlier ones, the new 2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio should be safer than its predecessor. Expect front-dual airbags, ABS, rear parking sensor and speed alert to be offered as standard.

In terms of powertrain, expect the present 1.0 L petrol engine to carry on with some changes to enhance drivability and fuel-efficiency. Power output is expected to remain the same at 67 hp so coupled with a minor change in weight, the acceleration should remain largely unchanged from the present model. Maruti could also offer the Celerio with the more powerful 1.2 L petrol engine producing 81 hp in the present Wagon R. While doing so might lead to sales cannibalisation between the Wagon R and Celerio, Maruti has priced models within a small price difference earlier as well and that too with great success.

Transmission options are expected to be the same including a 5-speed manual gearbox and the option of an AMT or AGS (Auto Gear Shift) as Maruti Suzuki calls it. At the time of its launch, the new Maruti Celrio will rival the Tata Tiago, Maruti Suzuki Wagon R and Hyundai Santro. The new 2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio is expected to command a premium of around Rs 25,000 to Rs 35,000 over the existing model that is currently priced between Rs 4.53 lakh and Rs 5.78 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). With the 2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio launch now slated for the 2nd week of May, we expect more details to be revealed over the next few weeks so keep following this space and do follow us on our social media handles by the name of Express Drives.

Image source: 91Wheels, GaadiWaadi

