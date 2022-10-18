e.Go e.Wave X: The Micro EV, revealed at Paris Motor Show

The funky little e.wave x looks cute and edgy and claims to offer a good driving range of 240 kms.

German brand e.go has launched its micro electric car, the e.wave x at the 2022 Paris Motor Show. The brand’s second production model and the crossover variant of the e.go Life, the e.wave.x is just 3.41 metres long. The micro EV has 3 doors, 4 seats, and 100% electric running on a 86 kW battery producing under 110bhp. It is on display at stand 624, hall 6.

The funky little e.wave x manages to look cute and edgy and claims to offer decent power, a good driving range of 240 kms and an updated motor to compete with the electric cars in the current ecosystem.

The e.wave X gets a fully redesigned dashboard with a 23-inch panel, instead of sharing the cabin with its sibling. The display houses the digital instrument cluster and the infotainment touchscreen. Shortcut hard buttons are positioned underneath and other features in the electric car include vegan leather upholstery, aluminum-style plastic trim, and a wireless charging pad on the center console.

The e.wave X electric car gets redesigned bumpers with faux intakes, two extra rally-style lights and even a front skidplate. The somehow angry-looking crossover gets its stance with the help of wide fender flares, the 18-inch wheels, side-sill extensions and a set of tiny roof rails. Don’t mistake it being just a cosmetic feature as it can hold a bike rack.

The e.go e.wave X is powered by a single electric motor producing 107 bhp, which is more than the e.go Life’s 76 hp. The four-seater EV is rear-wheel drive, with three drive modes – Eco, Comfort, and Sport. It claims a range of 240 km in the WLTP urban cycle, more than double the regular model’s 117 km and can be charged using a 11 kW port.

The e.wave X is now available for reservations, with the first set of deliveries expected by the end of 2022. The price for the e.go e.wave X starts from €24,990 (Rs 20 lakh).