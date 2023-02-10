Dwayne Johnson, The Rock’s car collection is worth over Rs. 60 crore! Find the full list here

Dwayne Johnson also owns a Bentley Continental GT, Porsche Taycan, Chevrolet Chevelle, Range Rover SVR, Ford F-150 and a Cadillac Escalade.

Dwayne Johnson, popularly known as ‘The Rock’ due to his former professional wrestling career is an American actor, Producer, who is claimed to be one of the richest actors in the world. Johnson has a lot of blockbusters like Fast and Furious, Jumanji and Baywatch under his arm. Let’s take a look at his car collection which is valued at more than approximately Rs. 45 crore.

Pagani Huayra – Rs. 21.4 crore

Pagani Huayra is the most expensive car owned by Dwayne Johnson valued at a whopping Rs. 21.4 crore. This Italian sports car is one of the most expensive cars in the world. The Pagani Huayra is powered by a 6.0 liter V12 turbocharged engine that produces 764 hp of peak power and 1001 Nm of peak torque.

1999 Plymouth Prowler

Launched in 1999 by Plymouth and then later sold by Chrysler, the Prowler’s Factory finished Rat Rod design is believed to have caught the Rock’s eye when he was filming for Pain and Gain. Later that same year the Rock was spotted cruising around in a purple metallic with its retro dragster like design never failing to catch eyeballs.

Ferrari LaFerrari – Rs. 10 crore

Dwayne Johnson’s garage also holds a Ferrari LaFerrari worth approximately Rs. 10 crore. The supercar was gifted to The Rock by Ferrari itself. The LaFerrari he owns is matte white in colour, powered by a 6.3 litre V12 engine producing 950 bhp.

Rolls Royce Wraith – 2.4 crore

Rolls Royce is considered the epitome of luxury and the RR Wraith has made its way into Dwayne Johnson’s car collection. Worth close to Rs. 2.5 crore, The Rock has been spotted multiple times in this car.

Lamborghini Huracan and Aventador – Rs. 8 crore

World premiere trailer for our new @HBO series #BALLERS today at 4PM EST. Get ready for a lil' fun.. #TheGameChoseUs pic.twitter.com/JfgxJzb6wu — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) April 10, 2015

Dwayne Johnson owns two Lamborghinis, a Huracan and an Aventador. The Huracan is powered by the 5.2-litre V10 engine that produces a max power of 527 bhp and a peak torque of 540 Nm. Both cars, combined, are worth more than Rs. 8 crore.

Ford GT – Rs. 4 crore

The Rock also has a limited edition Ford GT worth around Rs. 4 crore in his garage. The 2017 model was limited to 1000 units and is powered by a 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged V6 engine that produces the massive 660 Horsepower

That’s not all, Dwayne Johnson also owns a Bentley Continental GT, Porsche Taycan, Chevrolet Chevelle, Range Rover SVR, Ford F-150 and a Cadillac Escalade. The Rock has gifted many cars to his friends and family. He also gifted a brand-new Ford Edge to his housekeeper.

Image – gomechanic