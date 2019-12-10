Continental achieves one million production milestone for ABS and ESC ECU at Bangalore plant

Continental has announced that it has achieved the production milestone of one million ECUs (Electronic Control Unit) for ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) and ESC (Electronic Stability Control) at its Bangalore production facility. The company also announced that it is planning to ramp up its production in the coming years with a capacity of two million-plus units a year. The company says that its latest achievement is an affirment to Vision Zero that aims at zero fatalities, zero crashes and zero injuries. The company started the localisation of ABS and ESC systems in the year 2016. With its product assembly at its Gurgaon plant, the company has completed the production of over 2 million units already. On the other hand, production for ECUs at Continental's Bangalore plant started in January 2018.

With Industry 4.0, Continental says that it is making one of the world's biggest electronics production networks for the automotive industry in the future. Continental is setting up a smart factory and is already using Big Data applications and cooperative robots. The production lines at Continental are highly standardized and all the machines are interconnected for the highest level of traceability and Management Information System (MIS) for real time process details. The company says all this helps in the achievement of robust production processes with a zero-defect strategy and high utilization rates.

Commenting on the occasion, Krishan Kohli, Head of Vehicle Dynamics business unit, Continental Automotive India, said that the company's commitment to road safety reflects in its achievements of the recent past. With Continental's complete localization value chain which includes R&D, sales and manufacturing, technologies become better suited and affordable for the market, for all segments of vehicles. He further added that road safety is everyone’s right and Continental is committed to Vision Zero.

He also said that the brand has continued with its strategy on localization. In the last few years, Continental has been substantially increasing its production capacity at various plants in India, in order to meet the growing demand for vehicle safety technologies. The company believes that this makes it an ideal partner for OEMs to deliver vehicle safety technologies in a quick turnaround.