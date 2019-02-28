CEAT launches its new GRIPP X3 tyres for motorcycles

CEAT Tyres recently launched its new Gripp X3 tyres in India. These new tyres by CEAT provide powerful grip on roads ensuring safety to motorcycle riders. CEAT has devised these tyres with its new Dual Compound Technology (DCT) which gives it strong grip while on roads.CEAT continuous focus on innovation and research resulted in the development of Dual Compound Technology (DCT). Gripp X3, India's first of its kind tyre maintains the same grip in its entire lifetime, thus guaranteeing a safe and comfortable ride to the ridersâ€, said Nitish Bajaj, Senior Vice President (Marketing).

The Dual Compound Technology is developed by CEAT to deal with the problem of tyres losing its grip with ageing. This technology ensures that when the outer layer of the tyre is worn out, the internal high strength layer maintains the grip and provides longevity to the tyre. Thus, the tyre grips the ground like a new one when brakes are applied providing safety to the rider.

Keeping commuter safety in mind, CEAT is exploring innovations in Product Design, Material Development, Compound Development and tyre making process. The company believes this will help in making their position strong in Europe, where they have recently launched tyres.

With the growing demand for high-quality tyres, CEAT is continuously developing tyres with the latest technology. CEAT has especially designed these tyres keeping in mind the Indian conditions and its customers.

Two-wheeler riders have to deal with potholes, stray animals, careless drivers on Indian roads and driving is a challenge in such circumstances. In such cases, it becomes extremely important that the tyre should have excellent grip to prevent slipping on road thereby preventing an accident. This story is provided by NewsVoir.