BYD e6 all-electric MPV launched in India at Rs 29.15 lakh: Price, specs, range & more

The new BYD e6 all-electric MPV has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 29.15 lakh, ex-showroom. This electric MPV is claimed to offer a driving range of up to 520 km on a single charge.

By:November 1, 2021 4:17 PM
BYD e6 electric MPV

BYD (Build Your Dreams) has launched the new BYD e6 all-electric MPV in the Indian market. The BYD e6 electric MPV has been launched at Rs 29.60 lakh, inclusive of the 7kW charger. However, without the 7kW charger, this electric MPV can be purchased at Rs 29.15 lakh, all prices ex-showroom. Also, it is worth mentioning that the BYD e6 electric MPV will be available for the B2B segment only. As of now, it will be available only in major Indian cities, including Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Ahmedabad, Kochi, and Chennai. 

The BYD e6 electric MPV is equipped with a 71.7 kWh battery pack and its WLTC-certified (city) range is 520 km on a single charge while its combined range has been rated at 415 km per charge. This electric MPV supports both AC as well as DC fast charging and using the latter, the company claims that it can be charged from 30 per cent to 80 per cent within just 35 minutes. The BYD e6 electric MPV gets a 70kWh electric motor that churns out 95 PS of power and 180 Nm of peak torque. It has a top speed of 130 kmph and a large 580L boot space.

The new BYD e6 electric MPV is offered with features like LED daytime running lights and LED taillamps. On the inside, it gets leather seats, a 6-way adjustable driver & front passenger seats, a 10.1-inch rotatable touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth and Wifi connectivity, and a CN95 air filtration system. BYD offers a vehicle warranty of 3 years or 125,000 km, a battery cell warranty of 8 years or 5,00,000 km, and a motor warranty of 8 years or 1,50,000 km. The company is also solidifying its dealer network in the major Indian cities where the e6 electric MPV will be sold. 

Speaking on the launch of the new model, Shrirang Joshi, the Sales Head of Electric Passenger Vehicle of BYD India Private Limited said that “We are extremely happy to finally bring our globally tested All-New e6 to the Indian market. Focusing on safety, reliability, interior space as well as economic viability, we feel that the All-New e6 will be a hit in the Indian B2B market.”

He further added, “We have also focused on improving the driving experience with some of the best-in-class features both in terms of driving comfort and interior features. The total cost of ownership will tremendously benefit our customers and the segment, overall. Thrilled to be a part of India’s EV revolution, we will roll out more product ranges in the future.”

