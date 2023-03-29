scorecardresearch

BMW X3 20d xLine launched at Rs. 67.5 lakh

The BMW X3 rivals the Land Rover Discovery Sport, Audi Q5 and the Volvo XC60. The Q5 is only petrol while the XC60 is a hybrid.

Written by Arushi Rawat
BMW X3 xLine
The BMW X3 gets a panoramic glass roof, 12.3-inch infotainment unit with BMW iDrive system integrated.

BMW has launched a new variant of the X3, the xLine at a price tag of Rs. 67.5 lakh, ex-showroom. The X3 xLine replaces the Luxury Edition X3 and continues to be without a petrol powertrain option. 

BMW X3 20d xLine: Design and interior

The BMW X3 xLine gets the brand’s adaptive LED headlight set-up and largely retains the same styling as before. While the iconic kidney grille is carried over, the rear gets sculpted tail-lights that extend from the D-pillar to the boot, aluminium-finished roof rails with standard bumpers. Although the X3 xLine drives on 19-inch alloys instead of 20-inch wheels like before. 

The M Sport variant screams ‘sporty’ with an M branding across the exterior and interior. It also gets a gloss black finish and Y-spoke alloy wheels while the xLine gets bicolour style alloys. 

Also Read
Also Read

In terms of features, the BMW X3 gets a panoramic glass roof, 12.3-inch infotainment unit with BMW iDrive system integrated,  and a Harman-Kardon sound system. The M Sport gets more gizmos such as a 3D view surround camera, gesture controls and a heads-up display. 

BMW X3 20d xLine: Engine and performance

Both trims of the BMW X3 are powered by the same 2-litre, 4-cyl, turbo-diesel that produces 190bhp of power and 400Nm of torque. This powertrain is mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission that powers all four wheels and that can split the torque between the rear wheels. BMW claims a 0-100kph sprint in 7.9 seconds and has a top speed of 213 kmph. 

BMW X3 xLine rivals 

The BMW X3 rivals the Land Rover Discovery Sport, Audi Q5 and Volvo XC60. While the Q5 is available with a petrol powertrain, the Volvo XC60 offers a hybrid system. Out of its rivals, only the Land Rover Discovery gets a diesel option and undercuts the X3 with a starting price of Rs. 61.8 lakh, ex-showroom.  

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 29-03-2023 at 19:40 IST