BMW X3 20d xLine launched at Rs. 67.5 lakh

BMW has launched a new variant of the X3, the xLine at a price tag of Rs. 67.5 lakh, ex-showroom. The X3 xLine replaces the Luxury Edition X3 and continues to be without a petrol powertrain option.

BMW X3 20d xLine: Design and interior

The BMW X3 xLine gets the brand’s adaptive LED headlight set-up and largely retains the same styling as before. While the iconic kidney grille is carried over, the rear gets sculpted tail-lights that extend from the D-pillar to the boot, aluminium-finished roof rails with standard bumpers. Although the X3 xLine drives on 19-inch alloys instead of 20-inch wheels like before.

The M Sport variant screams ‘sporty’ with an M branding across the exterior and interior. It also gets a gloss black finish and Y-spoke alloy wheels while the xLine gets bicolour style alloys.

In terms of features, the BMW X3 gets a panoramic glass roof, 12.3-inch infotainment unit with BMW iDrive system integrated, and a Harman-Kardon sound system. The M Sport gets more gizmos such as a 3D view surround camera, gesture controls and a heads-up display.

BMW X3 20d xLine: Engine and performance

Both trims of the BMW X3 are powered by the same 2-litre, 4-cyl, turbo-diesel that produces 190bhp of power and 400Nm of torque. This powertrain is mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission that powers all four wheels and that can split the torque between the rear wheels. BMW claims a 0-100kph sprint in 7.9 seconds and has a top speed of 213 kmph.

BMW X3 xLine rivals

The BMW X3 rivals the Land Rover Discovery Sport, Audi Q5 and Volvo XC60. While the Q5 is available with a petrol powertrain, the Volvo XC60 offers a hybrid system. Out of its rivals, only the Land Rover Discovery gets a diesel option and undercuts the X3 with a starting price of Rs. 61.8 lakh, ex-showroom.