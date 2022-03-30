BMW India celebrates Crystal Anniversary: 1 lakh+ cars rolled out

BMW Group India’s Chennai plant has completed its 15 years of operations. The company recently rolled out the 1,00,000th made-in-India car, which was a BMW 740Li M Sport Edition.

German luxury car manufacturer – BMW’s Indian subsidiary, BMW Group India, is celebrating its 15th anniversary this year. This Bavarian luxury carmaker entered the Indian market in January 2007. On 29th March 2007, the BMW Group India’s Chennai plant commenced its operations and now it’s celebrating its Crystal Anniversary in the country. The first car to be rolled out of the BMW Group India’s Chennai facility was a BMW 3 Series.

Since then, the plant has grown in multi-fold ways and the company has substantially increased localization. Recently, the 1,00,000th made-in-India car was rolled out from the BMW Group India’s Chennai facility. The 1,00,000th locally produced model was a BMW (7 Series) 740Li M Sport Edition. To commemorate this significant achievement, the plant celebrated this landmark at a memorable event with all its associates following all necessary safety guidelines.

Thomas Dose, Managing Director, BMW Group Plant Chennai said, “BMW Group Plant Chennai has emerged as a centre of manufacturing excellence in the last 15 years. It is a world-class facility that locally produces ‘Made in India’ BMWs and MINIs with the toughest quality standards. BMW Group Plant Chennai achieves its goals every time, even under difficult situations, because of a positive attitude and high level of efficiency in all pillars. We look forward to establishing many more milestones.”

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “Big congratulations to the team at BMW Group Plant Chennai on this joyous event. The plant plays the most instrumental role in fulfilling the demand for the latest, most aspirational BMW and MINI products. The unparalleled quality of our ‘Made in India’ cars, immaculate efficiency and fast turn-around time are key strengths of the plant that have contributed towards building a fine product offensive strategy and sales success.”

BMW Group India currently locally produces 13 different models, which include the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe, BMW 3 Series, BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine, BMW M340i, BMW 5 Series, BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo, BMW 7 Series, BMW X1, BMW X3, BMW X4, BMW X5, BMW X7, and MINI Countryman. Moreover, making sustainability a top priority, the BMW plant is said to run on 100 per cent green electricity. The company currently employs more than 650 people in India.

Also Read: Jeep Meridian 7-Seater SUV unveiled: Bookings to open in May 2022

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.